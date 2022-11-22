Read full article on original website
La Brea Season 2 Midseason Report Card: Best Episode, Most Improved Character Arc, and More!
The first half of La Brea Season 2 went by so fast. After Gavin and Izzy landed in 10,000 BC in the season premiere, new missions and new mysteries were introduced for the characters. Most of them flowed seamlessly, like meeting Gavin’s birth parents or Lucas’s redemption arc, but others...
What to Watch: Gossip Girl, Firefly Lane, Irreverent
You would think premieres would be slowing down, but with the rise of streaming, there are more shows on the air than ever. There is plenty to watch this week, TV Fanatics. Take a look at what's on offer below. Saturday, November 26. 10/9c Time for Him to Come Home...
Fire Country Adds a Redemption Arc to the Firefighting Genre, But Can It Handle the Heat?
It's always interesting when a show delves into unknown territory. At first glance, Fire Country seems like your typical, run-of-the-mill firefighter drama. There's the captain that's a bit too harsh to his teammates, the firefighters that make life on the team enjoyable, and the memorable trail-blazing fires. But there's one...
Chucky Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Chucky Actually
That was a Christmas Jake, Devon, and Lexy will remember for the rest of their lives. Several more characters are dead by the end of Chucky Season 2 Episode 8, and we have a compelling hook for Chucky Season 3. Chucky always prevails. That's a rule of thumb with this...
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, best known for performing the iconic title tracks to the 1980s movies Fame and Flashdance, has died. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, revealed news of her death on the singer's Twitter account on Saturday morning. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce...
