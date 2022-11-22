ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TV Fanatic

What to Watch: Gossip Girl, Firefly Lane, Irreverent

You would think premieres would be slowing down, but with the rise of streaming, there are more shows on the air than ever. There is plenty to watch this week, TV Fanatics. Take a look at what's on offer below. Saturday, November 26. 10/9c Time for Him to Come Home...
TV Fanatic

Fire Country Adds a Redemption Arc to the Firefighting Genre, But Can It Handle the Heat?

It's always interesting when a show delves into unknown territory. At first glance, Fire Country seems like your typical, run-of-the-mill firefighter drama. There's the captain that's a bit too harsh to his teammates, the firefighters that make life on the team enjoyable, and the memorable trail-blazing fires. But there's one...
TV Fanatic

Chucky Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Chucky Actually

That was a Christmas Jake, Devon, and Lexy will remember for the rest of their lives. Several more characters are dead by the end of Chucky Season 2 Episode 8, and we have a compelling hook for Chucky Season 3. Chucky always prevails. That's a rule of thumb with this...

