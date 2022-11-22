ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudy Giuliani Dealt Another Setback in Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Brawl with Smartmatic, as Judge Revives Once-Dismissed Count

Rudy Giuliani has been dealt another setback on Wednesday in a multi-billion dollar legal battle accusing him of defaming the Smartmatic voting machine company to propagate 2020 election conspiracy theories. In March, a Manhattan judge advanced Smartmatic’s lawsuit against the Fox Corporation, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Giuliani, who succeeded...
Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error

At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional

Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks? They gave him a raise, according to testimony Friday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial. Allen Weisselberg, the company’s longtime chief financial officer, testified that Eric Trump raised his pay $200,000 after an internal audit spurred by Trump’s 2016 election found that he’d been reducing his salary and bonuses by the cost of the perks. The raises boosted Weisselberg’s annual pay to $1.14 million, extra cash he said he used to pay for things Trump and the company previously had: Manhattan apartment rent, Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, his grandchildren’s school tuition, and more.
Social Media Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Money Laundering

A Nigerian man labeled a social media influencer and scammer has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his misdeeds last year. According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known by his Instagram handle as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison.
Prosecution rests in Trump Organization tax fraud case after just two witnesses

The New York City prosecutors hoping to convict former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company of violating state tax laws by paying for apartments, cars and other benefits to top executives without reporting the cost as compensation finished presenting their case against the Trump Organization on Monday.Prosecutors rested their case earlier than expected after presenting testimony from two of the company’s top executives over the last eight days in court.One witness was Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer who in August pleaded guilty to evading $1.7m in taxes. He testified as part of a plea...
