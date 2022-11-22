Read full article on original website
Tennessee senator pleads guilty to federal campaign finance charges
State Sen. Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating federal campaign finance laws during a failed run at a seat for U.S. Congress.
Rudy Giuliani Dealt Another Setback in Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Brawl with Smartmatic, as Judge Revives Once-Dismissed Count
Rudy Giuliani has been dealt another setback on Wednesday in a multi-billion dollar legal battle accusing him of defaming the Smartmatic voting machine company to propagate 2020 election conspiracy theories. In March, a Manhattan judge advanced Smartmatic’s lawsuit against the Fox Corporation, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Giuliani, who succeeded...
The Trump Org trial is suddenly derailed after DA's coughing witness tests positive for COVID-19
Prosecutors' 1st witness in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial has tested positive for COVID-19. The trial was adjourned to Monday after Jeffrey McConney, the company's controller, fell ill. McConney had coughed throughout his testimony Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial has been halted for at...
Marjorie Taylor Greene warns companies that stopped donations to 2020 election deniers: You won’t ‘be forgotten’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday fired a warning shot to companies that halted donations to GOP 2020 election deniers after the Capitol riot, saying their decision is “not going to be forgotten.”. “This is something that they should all know,” Greene told former Trump White House chief...
Trump signed checks at issue in tax fraud scheme, ex-CFO testifies
NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed checks for Christmas bonuses for executives at his namesake company as if they were independent contractors, longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified on Thursday.
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Justice Department files charges in alleged $90 million timeshare fraud scheme
The Justice Department on Tuesday sued five individuals and 11 firms allegedly behind a timeshare fraud scheme that scored more than $90 million from victims. The suit, filed on behalf of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Wisconsin attorney general, accuses the defendants of pressuring customers into buying timeshare exit services without delivering on their promises.
Judge says FBI agent can be deposed for allegedly working with Meta to bury Hunter Biden laptop story
A district court judge ruled Monday that an FBI agent must be deposed under oath for his alleged involvement in coordinating with Meta in censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Pence says he won't testify before the Jan. 6 panel because it would set a 'terrible precedent' for Congress to ask a vice president to remark on deliberations held at the White House
"Congress has no right to my testimony," Pence told CBS News. "We have a separation of powers under the Constitution of the United States."
MSNBC
Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error
At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration is pushing back on a legal theory repeated by Republican lawmakers in a significant Supreme Court case regarding election law. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar issued a 36-page letter to the Supreme Court, warning that the theory would have harmful consequences on future elections across the United States.
iheart.com
State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional
Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection attempt.
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks? They gave him a raise, according to testimony Friday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial. Allen Weisselberg, the company’s longtime chief financial officer, testified that Eric Trump raised his pay $200,000 after an internal audit spurred by Trump’s 2016 election found that he’d been reducing his salary and bonuses by the cost of the perks. The raises boosted Weisselberg’s annual pay to $1.14 million, extra cash he said he used to pay for things Trump and the company previously had: Manhattan apartment rent, Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, his grandchildren’s school tuition, and more.
Federal prosecutors want Todd and Julie Chrisley to forfeit more than $17 million after tax-fraud conviction
Todd and Julie Chrisley, of "Chrisley Knows Best" fame, ran a yearslong conspiracy to defraud banks and hide their money from the IRS.
BREAKING NEWS: Pregnant Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for multimillion-dollar blood testing fraud conspiracy
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for defrauding investors out of millions. Pregnant Holmes, 38, sobbed as she was sentenced by US federal judge Edward Davila, telling the court that she 'tried to change the world. She was surrounded...
Social Media Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Money Laundering
A Nigerian man labeled a social media influencer and scammer has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his misdeeds last year. According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known by his Instagram handle as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison.
Prosecution rests in Trump Organization tax fraud case after just two witnesses
The New York City prosecutors hoping to convict former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company of violating state tax laws by paying for apartments, cars and other benefits to top executives without reporting the cost as compensation finished presenting their case against the Trump Organization on Monday.Prosecutors rested their case earlier than expected after presenting testimony from two of the company’s top executives over the last eight days in court.One witness was Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer who in August pleaded guilty to evading $1.7m in taxes. He testified as part of a plea...
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
Todd and Julie Chrisley made an emotional plea for mercy at their sentencing — but the judge could 'not ignore the greed and flamboyance in this case'
Reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced in Atlanta federal court on fraud convictions on Monday.
