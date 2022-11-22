FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Montana State Billings' four-game visit to Alaska got off to a strong start Friday as the Yellowjackets defeated Salem (West Virginia) 69-56 in the North Star Invitational at Alaska Airlines Court. MSUB (5-1 overall) pulled away from the Tigers (2-4) in the second half after finding...

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 14 HOURS AGO