South Dakota Mines comes from behind to sink MSU Billings men's basketball
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Montana State Billings men's basketball's rough week in South Dakota got rougher as South Dakota Mines came back from a halftime deficit to defeat the Yellowjackets 76-71 on Friday. MSUB (4-2 overall) has now dropped back-to-back games after the Hardrockers (1-4) went 18-for-29 shooting (62.1%)...
MSU Billings women's basketball beats Salem in first game of Alaska trip
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Montana State Billings' four-game visit to Alaska got off to a strong start Friday as the Yellowjackets defeated Salem (West Virginia) 69-56 in the North Star Invitational at Alaska Airlines Court. MSUB (5-1 overall) pulled away from the Tigers (2-4) in the second half after finding...
MSU Billings men's hoops suffers one of most lopsided losses ever at Black Hills State
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Montana State Billings men's basketball's bid to make a statement against a top-10 opponent backfired dramatically in a stunning 97-38 loss at Black Hills State on Wednesday night — the Yellowjackets' largest defeat in 15 years. MSUB entered the game having received a vote in...
