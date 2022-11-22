If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re shopping for everyone this Black Friday weekend and upcoming Cyber Monday deal extravaganza. Our parents, kids, friends, coworkers — everyone is getting something this year, including our cats. From cat toys to adorable cat towers, nothing is too good for our fur babies. Thanks to the insane deals happening left and right on Amazon, we just found the perfect toy that’ll give our cats hours of fun. And ahead of Cyber Monday, it’s less than $15!

20 MINUTES AGO