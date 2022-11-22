Read full article on original website
Woman had to spend $1,000 removing massive knot from her hair
A woman had to fork out a whopping $1,000 to get rid of a huge knot in her hair after unsuccessfully trying to remove it herself with hair masks, olive oil and even fabric softener. Elle Batchelor, 33, went for a swim in the ocean in Sydney, New South Wales,...
Weeks After Responding To Criticism, Cher Explained How She Met Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards
The legendary singer is revealing all about her much-talked-about new relationship with the music executive.
The Hollywood Gossip
Christine Brown is a Grandma! Daughter Mykelti Brown Welcomes Her Twins!
Christine Brown has yet another reason to smile. The veteran Sister Wives star has been in a great mood for just about a year now, ever since she left her spiritual husband and moved back to her native state of Utah. Christine is thrilled with this decision, that much has...
The legendary Rockettes share their spectacular stories of sisterhood
The iconic Rockettes are back for their 89th Christmas Spectacular at Radio City and to this legendary line of high-kickers, this is more than a job. NBC News’ Joe Fryer shares some of the dancers' stories and what the sisterhood means to them.Nov. 26, 2022.
Terrified Girl Caught On Video Realizing She's Unbuckled On Mega Drop Ride
"My 9-year-old daughter was not buckled in her seat as the ride started and it ascended 75+ feet in the air," April Piper wrote on Facebook.
Oldest Contestant on ‘The Amazing Race’ Donald Anthony St. Claire Dead at 87
Donald Anthony St. Claire, one of the oldest contestants to appear on The Amazing Race, has died at 87. St. Claire, then 69, appeared on the sixth season of the CBS competition series in 2004, alongside his wife Mary Jean as the “Grandparents” team—tied for the oldest team to compete on the show. St. Claire’s son told TMZ he collapsed and died at his California home on Aug. 31 of what they believe was a heart issue, although the official cause of death hasn’t been released. Outside of his television stint, St. Claire was a doctor and award-winning winemaker. He’s survived by his wife and former co-star, Mary Jean, along with his children Valeri Andres, Donald St. Claire, Jr., Gregory St. Claire and Jeffrey St. Claire, stepchildren Michael Henningsen and Christa Flores, 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Read it at TMZ
hotnewhiphop.com
Shanquella Robinson: Late Woman Was Alive As Doctors Arrived, Attempts To Revive Were Unsuccessful
The pieces are coming into place as authorities work to investigate the tragic death of the 25-year-old. A number of true crime cases have been making waves across the nation and beyond this month. Peacock’s upcoming Casey Anthony docuseries and the student murders at the University of Idaho are among them. However, it’s the tragic death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson that’s been causing a serious public outcry as of late.
'Glass Onion' is a delightful murder mystery — with timely, wickedly sharp message
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is a bit of a clunky title. But the film itself, which only ever calls itself “Glass Onion” on screen, is a delightful trifle of a mystery movie, a laugh-out-loud comedy that deserves to be a mass market theatrical hit. Sadly, it won’t be, as Netflix is only screening it for a week in movie houses before pulling it back to arrive on streaming for Christmas.
Inspire Your Future Trailblazer With This Bindi Irwin-Approved & Empowering Book For Young (Rebel) Girls — Now 40% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we want to do, it’s to instill inspiration and confidence in our children. From exercises to motivational shows, we never miss an opportunity to help our kid’s confidence. Now, we all loved Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: Baby’s First Book of Extraordinary Women (and so did our little ones!) And as a pre-holiday treat, the same publisher released another Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls book, but this one is all about inspiring young people...
ETOnline.com
Aaron Carter's Son Prince Turns 1, His Ex-Fiancée Melanie Martin Posts Rare Pics of Late Singer With His Child
Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, is remembering the late pop star on their son, Prince's, first birthday. In a touching photo tribute, Martin shared a series of rare images of the singer with his only child on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑. Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔"
Fentanyl delivered illegally via Uber Connect
Ann Portillo lost her daughter Alex from a fentanyl overdose in January. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke to Ann, who shared that her daughter received the deadly dose after a friend sent her drugs via Uber Connect.Nov. 26, 2022.
purewander.com
The 2022 Gift Guides: A little love of Home
It’s that time. It’s the end of the line and the holiday season to wrap up the year.. Sometimes, it feels like it may never come. But here we are again after a wild, challenging, yet often wonderful, year. Every time we hand-pick our gift guide features, we really try to level up. This year, we’re doing a little more of what we love at home, as traveling has been a little thinner in 2022.
Watch Woman Make Gorgeous Faux Fireplace Out of Boxes to Hang Her Stockings On
No fire required for this cozy setup.
CBS Mornings Deals: Soothing heat wrap, sock gift set and other items designed to simplify life
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle host Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that could become your next everyday essentials. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text CBS to 65000 to take advantage of them today. CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Calming Heat...
intheknow.com
Mom warns against putting a lit candle near your TV after she ‘ruined’ flat screen
A mom said she “ruined” the family television by making this small mistake. TikToker @rachelgray.ok issued a warning to others to never leave a candle burning underneath a TV set. The reason may seem obvious, but the sleep-deprived mom overlooked the issue causing damage to the appliance. @rachelgray.ok.
