ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Woman had to spend $1,000 removing massive knot from her hair

A woman had to fork out a whopping $1,000 to get rid of a huge knot in her hair after unsuccessfully trying to remove it herself with hair masks, olive oil and even fabric softener. Elle Batchelor, 33, went for a swim in the ocean in Sydney, New South Wales,...
TheDailyBeast

Oldest Contestant on ‘The Amazing Race’ Donald Anthony St. Claire Dead at 87

Donald Anthony St. Claire, one of the oldest contestants to appear on The Amazing Race, has died at 87. St. Claire, then 69, appeared on the sixth season of the CBS competition series in 2004, alongside his wife Mary Jean as the “Grandparents” team—tied for the oldest team to compete on the show. St. Claire’s son told TMZ he collapsed and died at his California home on Aug. 31 of what they believe was a heart issue, although the official cause of death hasn’t been released. Outside of his television stint, St. Claire was a doctor and award-winning winemaker. He’s survived by his wife and former co-star, Mary Jean, along with his children Valeri Andres, Donald St. Claire, Jr., Gregory St. Claire and Jeffrey St. Claire, stepchildren Michael Henningsen and Christa Flores, 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Read it at TMZ
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Shanquella Robinson: Late Woman Was Alive As Doctors Arrived, Attempts To Revive Were Unsuccessful

The pieces are coming into place as authorities work to investigate the tragic death of the 25-year-old. A number of true crime cases have been making waves across the nation and beyond this month. Peacock’s upcoming Casey Anthony docuseries and the student murders at the University of Idaho are among them. However, it’s the tragic death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson that’s been causing a serious public outcry as of late.
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

'Glass Onion' is a delightful murder mystery — with timely, wickedly sharp message

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is a bit of a clunky title. But the film itself, which only ever calls itself “Glass Onion” on screen, is a delightful trifle of a mystery movie, a laugh-out-loud comedy that deserves to be a mass market theatrical hit. Sadly, it won’t be, as Netflix is only screening it for a week in movie houses before pulling it back to arrive on streaming for Christmas.
SheKnows

Inspire Your Future Trailblazer With This Bindi Irwin-Approved & Empowering Book For Young (Rebel) Girls — Now 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we want to do, it’s to instill inspiration and confidence in our children. From exercises to motivational shows, we never miss an opportunity to help our kid’s confidence. Now, we all loved Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: Baby’s First Book of Extraordinary Women (and so did our little ones!) And as a pre-holiday treat, the same publisher released another Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls book, but this one is all about inspiring young people...
ETOnline.com

Aaron Carter's Son Prince Turns 1, His Ex-Fiancée Melanie Martin Posts Rare Pics of Late Singer With His Child

Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, is remembering the late pop star on their son, Prince's, first birthday. In a touching photo tribute, Martin shared a series of rare images of the singer with his only child on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑. Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Fentanyl delivered illegally via Uber Connect

Ann Portillo lost her daughter Alex from a fentanyl overdose in January. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke to Ann, who shared that her daughter received the deadly dose after a friend sent her drugs via Uber Connect.Nov. 26, 2022.
purewander.com

The 2022 Gift Guides: A little love of Home

It’s that time. It’s the end of the line and the holiday season to wrap up the year.. Sometimes, it feels like it may never come. But here we are again after a wild, challenging, yet often wonderful, year. Every time we hand-pick our gift guide features, we really try to level up. This year, we’re doing a little more of what we love at home, as traveling has been a little thinner in 2022.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy