Alameda County, CA

postnewsgroup.com

COMMENTARY: Will Progressive Victories Mean a More Democratic, Inclusive Oakland?

The sweep of progressive-leaning local candidates in November’s elections potentially means a seismic shift toward democratic and egalitarian policies in Oakland as the city seeks to grapple with ballooning homelessness, garbage-filled streets, violent crime, a police department still unable to emerge from federal court oversight, and lack of commitment to building housing that most Oaklanders can afford.
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Measure P comfortably surpasses threshold to pass in Livermore

Measure P, the South Livermore Sewer Extension Project, has received Livermore voters’ stamp of approval to move forward, sitting at 66.59% (21,081) Yes votes in the Nov. 8 general election. With widespread support expressed throughout the campaign season from various stakeholders, the outcome hardly comes as a surprise. The...
LIVERMORE, CA
calmatters.network

What a Week: Pleasanton's new city manager making his mark

Pleasanton City Manager Gerry Beaudin continues to put his stamp on the city administration in his first year in the head office. Last week, he received unanimous support from the City Council – who admittedly tread carefully that night – to completely revamp the city’s longstanding process for identifying and prioritizing public projects, programs and policy initiatives.
PLEASANTON, CA
kalw.org

Sheng Thao apparent winner in Oakland mayor’s race

The 37-year old Asian American took a lead in the balloting after 23,000 ballots were tabulated Friday, giving her a 680-vote lead over Councilman Loren Taylor. With about 2,000 ballots throughout Alameda County – a fraction of those from Oakland – remaining to be counted, Thao has 50.3 percent of the vote against 49.7 percent for Taylor in ranked choice voting. More than 124,000 ballots were cast.
OAKLAND, CA
Athletics Nation

Holier Than Thao: A Look At Oakland’s Surprise New Mayor

Given the timing of her election, Sheng Thao is assured of being a TTO mayor. Either she will be the mayor when the Oakland A’s finally get a new stadium, or she will be the mayor who loses the Oakland A’s to another city, or she will be the mayor who presides over yet 4 more years of stadium limbo.
OAKLAND, CA
TheAlmanac

Seeking to curb emissions, Atherton is gradually phasing out gas, while Portola Valley takes a stricter approach

Atherton will limit use of the fossil fuel, but stopped short of banning all gas-powered appliances. Atherton is taking a gradual approach to going all-electric with new construction to curb the use of natural gas, allowing exemptions for residents who don't want to give up their gas stoves. Meanwhile, Portola Valley recently passed similar reach codes, but with fewer exemptions than Atherton is permitting.
ATHERTON, CA
losgatan.com

Ready for walk-through “Fantasy of Lights” at Vasona Lake? / Loma Prieta emergency planning (Local Scene)

Fantasy of Lights is set to open Dec. 3-4 for the Walk-thru event and Dec. 6-30 (closed Dec. 25) for the Drive-thru event at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos. The Drive-thru allows guests to drive by large animated displays while listening to holiday music on their car radio. Light displays include an erupting volcano in the Dinosaur Den, Santa shooting hoops, a pen of penguins, pirate cannons and a tunnel of moving lights. Fantasy of Lights features 50 themed displays and a 90-foot twinkling tree.
LOS GATOS, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Energy facility proposed for Coyote Valley

About one year after the San Jose City Council took action to shield more than 300 acres of Coyote Valley land from development of massive distribution warehouses, several landowners are now proposing a major energy facility. Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed represents a group of three property owners pushing...
SAN JOSE, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Milpitas’ infamous odor: The past, the present, and the future

For many residents, the most infamous aspect of Milpitas history involves the putrid odor that has spread throughout the city for years. The odor has been a longstanding concern for the community, existing for over 100 years and carrying a long history…. There are multiple things that are complicating this...
MILPITAS, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Bay Area Air Quality Alerts: Based on Misleading Data?

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has inappropriately—and against its own rules—placed air sensors literally on airport runways and in the parking lots of schools. This, of course, is geared towards issuing as many no-burn days as possible. For the past 30 years, the Air District has...
WASHINGTON STATE
San José Spotlight

How Cindy Chavez lost the San Jose mayor’s race

A veteran public official with a long list of endorsers and major financial backing had almost every South Bay politico betting on her securing the mayoral seat in the 10th largest U.S. city. Then, she lost. Days after the November election, it became clear Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez had no chance of winning,... The post How Cindy Chavez lost the San Jose mayor’s race appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Major overnight shutdowns of I-680 to begin in December

Caltrans is scheduled to close a portion of northbound Interstate Highway 680 overnight beginning in December, the agency announced. Highway 680 will be closed overnight from the I-680/state Highway 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide

Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
BERKELEY, CA

