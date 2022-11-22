Read full article on original website
Related
Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’
Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
Ex-Ukraine leader and former U.S. commander urge U.S. to hold firm as Kyiv fights "for global security"
Kyiv, Ukraine — From rocket systems to anti-tank missiles, American weapons have been game changing in Ukraine's war against Russia's invading forces. In recent weeks, the armaments have helped Ukrainian forces recapture significant swaths of territory in the south and east of the country. Petro Poroshenko, who served as...
Saudi fans put on brave face after World Cup loss to Poland
It was a home crowd for Saudi Arabia as it played Poland in its second match at the World Cup
Hosting Putin, Armenian leader complains of lack of help from Russian-led alliance
LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Armenia's leader vented his frustration on Wednesday at the failure of a Russian-led security alliance to come to his country's aid in the face of what he called aggression by Azerbaijan.
Taliban criticizes United Nations over rebuke of mass public flogging
The Taliban fired back at the United Nations on Saturday after the U.N. Human Rights Office criticized Afghanistan's first public flogging in decades.
maritime-executive.com
Report: China is On Course to Overtake America's Naval Capabilities
A global shift in naval capabilities could be in the offing, with China’s massive navy modernization ambitions threatening the dominance of the U.S. - a development that puts Washington’s ability to control global waters at risk. The Congressional Research Service (CRS) has warned that going by the rate...
Ukraine news – live: Putin is an ‘international terrorist’, Zelensky says
Volodymyr Zelensky hit out against Russia’s “formula of terror” after Ukraine was battered with over 70 missiles in just one day.The Ukrainian president appealed to the United Nations to take action against Vladimir Putin’s strategy of wiping out vital energy infrustaructure, leaving Ukrainians freezing and without power this winter.“Today is just one day but we have received 70 missiles. That’s the Russian formula of terror,” Zelensky said via video link to the council chamber in New York.Hospitals, schools, transport infrastructure and residential areas had also all been hit by Russian strikes.Ukraine is waiting to see “a very firm reaction”...
Russian Military Expert Suggests Targeting NATO Member's Ship in TV Debate
Military expert Alexander Sharkovsky was warned that an attack on a NATO member would immediately see Russia drawn into a conflict with the military bloc.
Court hears Pope Francis in secret recording about payments to free a nun held hostage by militants
The Vatican tribunal weighing a financial fraud case heard from an unusual witness Thursday, when a secret recording of Pope Francis was played to the court about the Holy See's payments to free a nun held hostage by al Qaeda-linked militants. The broadcast of the pope's own voice in the...
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Visit Puts the Philippines in a Tight Spot With China
The Vice President visited Palawan Tuesday in what observers say is meant as a message to China.
German Patriot air defence units intended for NATO territory, Berlin tells Warsaw
BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Berlin made it clear on Thursday that the Patriot air defence units it offered to Poland are intended for use on NATO territory, countering demands by Warsaw for the system to be sent to Ukraine.
Russian prankster impersonating Macron spoke to Poland's Duda after blast
WARSAW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Polish president spoke to a hoax caller pretending to be France's Emmanuel Macron on the night that a missile hit a village near the Ukrainian border, his office said on Tuesday, an admission likely to raise questions about its operations.
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Analysis-China has limited power, and perhaps little desire, to curb North Korea
BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden last week asked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, if he could try to talk North Korea out of a new nuclear weapon test but he acknowledged that he did not know if China had the capacity to do so.
U.S. talking to Mexico, other countries to facilitate return of Venezuelans, official says
Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States is in talks with Mexico and other countries to facilitate the return of Venezuelans to their homeland, a senior U.S. official said in a call with reporters on Tuesday.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Finds Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Tanker Attack
The U.S. Navy says that its technicians have confirmed that the drone that struck the tanker Pacific Zircon last week was Iranian-made. The evidence appears to confirm the suspected involvement of Iran or Iranian proxies. At about 1930 hours on Nov. 15, an explosive-laden aerial drone attacked the product tanker...
World Cup: U.S. frustrates England again in scoreless draw
The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup. The result might not match the U.S.' famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.
Putin touts Russia's 'Arctic power' with launch of nuclear icebreakers
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Nov 22 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday touted Russia's Arctic power at a flag-raising ceremony and dock launch for two nuclear-powered icebreakers that will ensure year-round navigation in the Western Arctic.
After upset win over Germany in World Cup, Japanese players leave dressing room "spotless"
Japan's 2-1 comeback victory over powerhouse Germany at the Qatar World Cup Wednesday shocked the soccer world, but its win was not the only thing which grabbed some attention. Following the victory, the Japanese soccer team took the time to clean its dressing room, FIFA reported. A picture shared by...
CBS News
573K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0