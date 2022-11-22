ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

TCU beats Cal, moves on to Emerald Coast Classic title game

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and matched a career best with nine rebounds, and TCU beat winless California 59-48 to move on to the Emerald Coast Classic championship game. TCU (4-1) will face undefeated No. 25 Iowa (5-0) for the title. The Horned Frogs used a 13-5 surge for their largest lead of the game, 46-32 with 8:41 remaining. Miles scored four points during the stretch. Back-to-back 3s from Kuany Kuany and Grant Newell pulled Cal to 46-38, but they didn't get closer. Lars Thiemann and Devin Askew each scored 12 points for Cal (0-6).
FORT WORTH, TX
ksl.com

Thompson-Robinson rallies No. 17 UCLA past Cal, 35-28

BERKELEY, Calif. — Dorian Thompson-Robinson ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as No. 17 UCLA rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat California 35-28. The Bruins finished with 541 yards of offense, including 352 on the ground, and rebounded from a narrow defeat to USC the previous week that eliminated them from Pac-12 title contention. Thompson-Robinson passed for 189 yards and gained another 88 on the ground. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 119 yards and a score, and he converted a fourth-and-2 run in Cal territory with UCLA up seven late in the game that chewed up valuable time. Cal's Jack Plummer threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ksl.com

No. 20 UCLA women turn back Jackson State 72-60

LOS ANGELES — Charisma Osborne scored 20 points and freshman Londynn Jones added a season high 16 as No. 20 UCLA held off Jackson State 72-60. Coming off a Battle 4 Atlantis championship and ahead of a Tuesday trip to No. 1 South Carolina, the Bruins had a hard time shaking the Tigers. The Bruins added a 10-0 run in the third quarter to lead 59-42. But Liz Martino scored the last four points of the third quarter for Jackson State and contributed a three-point play as the Tigers scored the first nine points of the fourth to pull within 59-55. Ti'lan Boler led Jackson State with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ksl.com

Terry scores 35, makes 7 3s in North Texas' 69-54 win

NASSAU, Bahamas — Tylor Perry scored a career-high 35 points, making all seven of his 3-point attempts, and North Texas beat San Jose State 69-54 in the first round of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship. Perry was 9-of-12 shooting overall and made 10 of 11 free throws. Kai Huntsberry added 16 points. The Mean Green made 13 of 20 3-point shots while the Spartans were 11 of 23 from deep. Trey Anderson made all four of his 3-point tries and finished with 16 points to lead San Jose State.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy