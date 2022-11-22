The eyes of the world will be on Wales and Iran in Doha on Friday.But the only previous time the two countries met, no-one in Wales was watching and captain Terry Yorath and his team-mates were left wondering what on earth they had stepped into.The date was April 18, 1978, the venue Tehran’s Aryamehr Stadium.American singer Frank Sinatra had performed there a couple of years earlier, but there is no evidence the ruling royal family kept Sinatra waiting as they would the Wales football team.“We couldn’t start the match until the Shah’s son arrived – he was two hours late,”...

