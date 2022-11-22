Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Sendoff party Saturday for Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – You have the chance Saturday to give Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast a proper sendoff, as she heads to the national competition. Sidni is having a sendoff party at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the Minot State Campus from 3 to 5 p.m. She will...
kfgo.com
Minnesota deer hunting numbers down
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Deer harvest numbers are off slightly this year in Minnesota, but the hunting isn’t over yet as the firearms ‘B’ season continues this weekend. “The ‘B’ season actually started this past Saturday in southeastern Minnesota,” DNR big game program leader Barb Keller said. “It runs until Sunday. We also have additional harvest opportunities, including our muzzleloader season which opens this Saturday, and then our archery deer season runs through Dec. 31.”
KIMT
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota.
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota has largest construction jobs increase in nation in October
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new report shows North Dakota with the largest increase in construction jobs in the country in October. The state added 600 construction jobs last month for a two-percent increase. The report came from the Associated General Contractors of America. North Dakota was among 27 states to...
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating
(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
KFYR-TV
Roofer warns of winter woes; ice dams a headache for North Dakota homeowners
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The winter storm two weeks ago left feet of snow piled up on roofs around North Dakota. Now, with a recent rise in temperatures it’s bringing homeowners headaches. Bismarck homeowners Wayne and Candace Richter say they noticed water coming into their home just after the...
fox9.com
Minnesota family continues 89-year Turkey Bowl Thanksgiving tradition
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Thanksgiving tradition for a Minnesota family continued Thursday morning – for the 89th year, teams took the field for the Battis-Bohen Bowl. It was a mix of first-timers and veterans, with football and Thanksgiving pulling them together. The Battis-Bohen Bowl's roots date...
KFYR-TV
North Dakotans stuck in Buffalo area during historic snowstorm
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (KMOT) – Western New York State is digging out after this past weekend’s historic snowstorm, where roughly six feet of snow fell in some areas. A few North Dakotans were in the Buffalo area through the storm, and are still trying to get home. Twoshields...
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
Costly counties: Where do North Dakotans spend most of their paycheck on housing?
STACKER — It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units. The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households […]
The Louvre Fantastique comes to Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Most museums frown upon too much talking, and there's definitely no touching the priceless art.But a new museum experience at Mall of America not only welcomes it -- it strongly encourages it.In the video above, photojournalist Tony Peterson met a seventh grader and asked him to give us a tour of the world's most famous art in a completely new way.Tickets for the Louvre Fantastique range from $27 to $46, and there are discounts for bigger groups.The hands-on exhibit will be at Mall of America until Jan. 15. Click here for more information.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
mprnews.org
Bringing back the white pine, a foundational American tree
In a forest several miles north of Grand Rapids, Minn., John Pastor places his hands on the trunk of a giant white pine, cranes back his neck and gazes up into its crown, a hundred feet above. "For me, I just get a feeling in my brain and my heart...
Minnesota’s overall hospital safety rises 12 positions in national ranking
(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog increased from 25% in spring 2022 to 32.6% in fall 2022. The state rose from 30th overall to 18th place in the rankings. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed...
Potassium: An essential element for North Dakota farmers
Wednesday's element to focus on is Potassium. Potassium is a chemical element with the symbol K and atomic number 19. Potassium is a mineral that your body needs to work properly.
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
supertalk1270.com
The Best Christmas Decorated Towns In North Dakota
Pack that car and check out these towns in North Dakota that embrace the holiday spirit. AND if you are not in the spirit, they will soon have you change your mind. These towns pull out all the stops. From decorated main streets to homes beautifully lit to holding special "Santa Visits" to Holiday walks and lots of local support. All of these things take us back to a simpler time, makes us yonder for years ago and will bring back the child in us all. Enjoy the trip with a thermos of hot cocoa packed along and be sure to stop in and enjoy what each of these towns has to offer. These towns may be small, but they have hearts of gold and warmth for all.
