Fargo, ND

KFYR-TV

Sendoff party Saturday for Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – You have the chance Saturday to give Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast a proper sendoff, as she heads to the national competition. Sidni is having a sendoff party at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the Minot State Campus from 3 to 5 p.m. She will...
MINOT, ND
kfgo.com

Minnesota deer hunting numbers down

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Deer harvest numbers are off slightly this year in Minnesota, but the hunting isn’t over yet as the firearms ‘B’ season continues this weekend. “The ‘B’ season actually started this past Saturday in southeastern Minnesota,” DNR big game program leader Barb Keller said. “It runs until Sunday. We also have additional harvest opportunities, including our muzzleloader season which opens this Saturday, and then our archery deer season runs through Dec. 31.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes

(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history

Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating

(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
WASECA, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota family continues 89-year Turkey Bowl Thanksgiving tradition

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Thanksgiving tradition for a Minnesota family continued Thursday morning – for the 89th year, teams took the field for the Battis-Bohen Bowl. It was a mix of first-timers and veterans, with football and Thanksgiving pulling them together. The Battis-Bohen Bowl's roots date...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KFYR-TV

North Dakotans stuck in Buffalo area during historic snowstorm

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (KMOT) – Western New York State is digging out after this past weekend’s historic snowstorm, where roughly six feet of snow fell in some areas. A few North Dakotans were in the Buffalo area through the storm, and are still trying to get home. Twoshields...
BUFFALO, NY
Sasquatch 107.7

An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

The Louvre Fantastique comes to Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Most museums frown upon too much talking, and there's definitely no touching the priceless art.But a new museum experience at Mall of America not only welcomes it -- it strongly encourages it.In the video above, photojournalist Tony Peterson met a seventh grader and asked him to give us a tour of the world's most famous art in a completely new way.Tickets for the Louvre Fantastique range from $27 to $46, and there are discounts for bigger groups.The hands-on exhibit will be at Mall of America until Jan. 15. Click here for more information.
MINNESOTA STATE
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota

Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
FARGO, ND
Limitless Production Group LLC

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
supertalk1270.com

The Best Christmas Decorated Towns In North Dakota

Pack that car and check out these towns in North Dakota that embrace the holiday spirit. AND if you are not in the spirit, they will soon have you change your mind. These towns pull out all the stops. From decorated main streets to homes beautifully lit to holding special "Santa Visits" to Holiday walks and lots of local support. All of these things take us back to a simpler time, makes us yonder for years ago and will bring back the child in us all. Enjoy the trip with a thermos of hot cocoa packed along and be sure to stop in and enjoy what each of these towns has to offer. These towns may be small, but they have hearts of gold and warmth for all.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

