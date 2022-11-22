Pack that car and check out these towns in North Dakota that embrace the holiday spirit. AND if you are not in the spirit, they will soon have you change your mind. These towns pull out all the stops. From decorated main streets to homes beautifully lit to holding special "Santa Visits" to Holiday walks and lots of local support. All of these things take us back to a simpler time, makes us yonder for years ago and will bring back the child in us all. Enjoy the trip with a thermos of hot cocoa packed along and be sure to stop in and enjoy what each of these towns has to offer. These towns may be small, but they have hearts of gold and warmth for all.

