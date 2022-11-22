ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

thefmextra.com

Public Works Department Moorhead’s Custodians

Earlier this month, neighbors witnessed a rather unusual sight at the Centennial baseball complex on the north side of Moorhead — men driving the city’s motor graders, pushing hockey pucks around the parking lot. It was a refresher course for the season that has already begun. As the...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

HUD Grant Awarded For Demolition And Redevelopment of Downtown Fargo High Rise

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Industrial Commission has awarded $3.4 million in federal funding for the demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo. The funding comes from HUD’s Housing Trust Fund, which provides funding to states for affordable housing development. Earlier this year, Sen....
FARGO, ND
wasteadvantagemag.com

200,000 Lbs. and Counting – Otter Tail County, MN Composting Programs Make An Impact

Two programs started last spring are diverting large amounts of food waste from the landfill. The Organics Recycling Pilot Program was started for locations that generate a substantial amount of food waste, such as schools, hospitals and healthcare facilities, and restaurants. The Backyard Composting Program was started to help individuals and families reduce waste by composting food scraps at home. Since last March these two programs started with the support of grant funds from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency have kept over 200,000 lbs of food waste out of the garbage where it doesn’t belong.
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota

Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
FARGO, ND
gowatertown.net

Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire

LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
LISBON, ND
kvrr.com

LIVE: Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus Christmas Concert

The Morning Show got a visit from some old friends to kick off our Merry Morning holiday season coverage. The Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus stopped by the studio to give us a sneak preview of their upcoming Christmas concert, “Christmas Soup.”. The group’s seen a number of changes...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Barnes County Wildlife 38th Annual Buck Show Results

Submitted by Trevar Hanson (NewsDakota.com) The 38th Annual Buck Show was put on last night by the Barnes County Wildlife Club at the Eagles in Valley City. There were 30 deer brought in to be shown off. There were 9 junior deer, 15 senior deer, and 6 non eligible deer. There was some tough hunting with the early snow, but we had a great showing of what our members and county residents harvested this year during deer season. I want to thank all of the volunteers that help with the buck show. This wouldn’t happen without them. We have about 20 volunteers who do everything from check in to scoring the deer to working a computer and printing the scoresheets. I would also like to thank the hunters out there for bringing their deer in whether they scored well or not is not the point of our show we are wanting people just to bring in what they had fun hunting in the field.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
willmarradio.com

Murder-suicide investigated in Battle Lake

(Battle Lake, MN) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Battle Lake. Deputies say they found a 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man dead in a home Monday afternoon. Their names haven't been released. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota B-C-A and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the case.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
WAHPETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo couple learns what to be thankful for after scary diagnosis

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s that time of year again, where we fill our plates, stomachs and hearts with what we’re most thankful for. And for Sheila Foley, it’s been an important question, as she was diagnosed with a rare disease called Moyamoya, which restricts blood flow at the base of her brain, leading to high chances for strokes and mini-strokes.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Burglary investigation at Moorhead gas station

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burglary investigation is underway at a southside Moorhead gas station. Authorities were notified of alarms going off at the Casey’s in south Moorhead around 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. It’s reported police fanned out across the area searching for a suspect....
MOORHEAD, MN

