The Polk County Board of Commissioners met inside the Polk County Government Center on Tuesday morning. The board began the meeting by Designating the MCIT Voting Delegate and Alternate. Polk County Administrator Chuck Whiting explained that the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust would be held on Monday, December 5, at 4:00 p.m. with an election for one seat on the MCIT Board of Directors. The current members were Commissioners Joan Lee and Gary Willhite. Commissioner Warren Strandell proposed they reelect both Lee and Willhite. However, Willhite recommended appointing Mark Holy and Warren Strandell. After much discussion, the board chose to reappoint Joan Lee as the Delegate for the Board of Directors and, due to him completing his application before the meeting, decided to appoint Gary Willhite as the Alternate Delegate for the board. They also made a motion to support him as a candidate for the open seat on the MCIT Board of Directors. Willhite was honored by the support of his fellow commissioners and told us about his interest in running for the MCIT’s Board of Directors. “They’re a board I’ve been interested in for a couple of years. In fact, I interviewed for a position last January, and now another position is open now at the end of the year,” Commissioner Gary Willhite explained. “I have submitted my application and am looking forward to an interview within the next three or four weeks.” Willhite explained that after the interviews, the counties will vote at their meeting on December 5. The board approved the appointments unanimously.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO