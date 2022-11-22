Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Valley City Area Chamber & DMV Moving To New Location
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce will be moving to Central Avenue and open at the new location December 6th. The offices will be located at 253 Central Avenue North, Suite 101. The move will allow the Chamber to better serve members of...
kvrr.com
WF business owner to run for City Commission after safety concerns weren’t addressed by the board
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A West Fargo business owner decides to run for City Commission after the board votes against a study looking into allowing easier access to her business. SheyWest Garden Center would have paid for the feasibility study. Customers aren’t allowed to turn left into the...
valleynewslive.com
SheyWest owner seeking spot on West Fargo City Commission after lack of solutions for access
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the most important factors for a business to succeed is their customers being able to get to it. Establishments can encounter difficulties from road construction, to proper signage and for SheyWest garden center, ease of access. That difficulty for them is...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Chief seeks additional funding to hire 5 more sworn officers
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness is talking about what he calls the department's biggest need for for the new year. "The biggest need right now I think is personnel and we need to increase our minimum level of staffing in our patrol division so those daily minimums we won't fall below," said Otterness while speaking with News Director Kyle Cornell on WDAY Midday.
newsdakota.com
North Dakota DOT Worker Seriously Injured
CASSELTON, N.D. (NDHP) – A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker was seriously injured after he was pinned against a cable median barrier following a crash on Interstate 94. The following is a news release the the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP.) “On Wednesday, November 23rd at 1:05 PM...
valleynewslive.com
Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS REAPPOINT COMMISSIONERS JOAN LEE AND GARY WILLHITE AS POLK COUNTY’S MCIT VOTING DELGATE AND ALTERNATE
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met inside the Polk County Government Center on Tuesday morning. The board began the meeting by Designating the MCIT Voting Delegate and Alternate. Polk County Administrator Chuck Whiting explained that the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust would be held on Monday, December 5, at 4:00 p.m. with an election for one seat on the MCIT Board of Directors. The current members were Commissioners Joan Lee and Gary Willhite. Commissioner Warren Strandell proposed they reelect both Lee and Willhite. However, Willhite recommended appointing Mark Holy and Warren Strandell. After much discussion, the board chose to reappoint Joan Lee as the Delegate for the Board of Directors and, due to him completing his application before the meeting, decided to appoint Gary Willhite as the Alternate Delegate for the board. They also made a motion to support him as a candidate for the open seat on the MCIT Board of Directors. Willhite was honored by the support of his fellow commissioners and told us about his interest in running for the MCIT’s Board of Directors. “They’re a board I’ve been interested in for a couple of years. In fact, I interviewed for a position last January, and now another position is open now at the end of the year,” Commissioner Gary Willhite explained. “I have submitted my application and am looking forward to an interview within the next three or four weeks.” Willhite explained that after the interviews, the counties will vote at their meeting on December 5. The board approved the appointments unanimously.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minor injuries after rollover crash near Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- One person was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, but injured are considered minor after a crash near Downtown Fargo Friday morning. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio crews responded to a crash near the intersection of 2nd avenue north and University Drive around 8:30 a.m. A driver of an SUV reportedly slammed into a minivan, causing the minivan to roll over.
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Hundreds celebrate city Christmas tree lighting and Downtown Ice Rink opening
(Fargo, ND) -- Downtown Broadway Square was filled with hundreds of onlookers and prospective skaters on Tuesday night for the annual Tree Lighting and Rink Opening ceremony. The air was filled with Christmas music and holiday cheers as the crowd counted down to the final seconds before the official lighting of Fargo's Christmas Tree in Downtown Broadway. The tree shifted colors to the tune of "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" sung by a choir from NDSU. Dozens of families took pictures in front of the scintillating tree, while others excitedly rushed onto the ice to test their skates for the first time this winter. Reindeer also stood in attendance near the southeast end of the plaza, with dozens watching and looking at the animals.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police searching for southside gas station burglary suspect
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead Police are investigating a possible burglary at a southside gas station early Friday morning. The Department says they were notified of alarms going off at the 30th avenue south Casey's around 2 a.m. Authorities had formed a perimeter in the area to track down the suspect,...
gowatertown.net
Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire
LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
kvrr.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping Including At Least One Fargo Station at $3.09 a Gallon
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gas prices are dropping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week with the averages at $3.55 and $3.47 respectively. But Loves Travel Stop in Fargo had...
kvrr.com
Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
willmarradio.com
Murder-suicide investigated in Battle Lake
(Battle Lake, MN) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Battle Lake. Deputies say they found a 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man dead in a home Monday afternoon. Their names haven't been released. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota B-C-A and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the case.
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Wildlife 38th Annual Buck Show Results
Submitted by Trevar Hanson (NewsDakota.com) The 38th Annual Buck Show was put on last night by the Barnes County Wildlife Club at the Eagles in Valley City. There were 30 deer brought in to be shown off. There were 9 junior deer, 15 senior deer, and 6 non eligible deer. There was some tough hunting with the early snow, but we had a great showing of what our members and county residents harvested this year during deer season. I want to thank all of the volunteers that help with the buck show. This wouldn’t happen without them. We have about 20 volunteers who do everything from check in to scoring the deer to working a computer and printing the scoresheets. I would also like to thank the hunters out there for bringing their deer in whether they scored well or not is not the point of our show we are wanting people just to bring in what they had fun hunting in the field.
valleynewslive.com
“He’s a hero.”: Retired paramedic saves Fargo man’s parents from burning car
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Breckenridge man is being called a hero tonight after he helped pull a man and woman out of a burning car following a crash Sunday afternoon near I-29 and Highway 13 in Richland County. “In the grand scheme of things, it could have...
Two Minnesota School Districts Rank Among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
valleynewslive.com
One arrested, one hurt after chase and rollover in Cass County
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is in custody and another is being treated at the hospital after a chase in Cass County Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says a vehicle sped past a deputy on County Road 14 east of Horace around 3:00 a.m. and the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop. The driver turned the lights off and kept driving. The deputy lost the vehicle near Interstate-29 and stopped the chase.
Possible murder-suicide under investigation in west-central Minnesota
Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a possible murder-suicide. A 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were found dead at a home in rural Battle Lake just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. "At this time it is believed to be a...
