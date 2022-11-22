Read full article on original website
HollywoodLife
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NBC Sports
Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings
If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion. During the third quarter, Henry caught what looked like his second touchdown of...
NBC Sports
Walt Anderson on reversal of Hunter Henry touchdown: Ball touched ground and player lost control
With Thursday night’s game tied at 23, the Patriots had the ball at the Minnesota six. It was third and goal. Tight end Hunter Henry caught the ball at the goal line and reached it across before hitting the ground. He lost possession of the ball and then finished the catch in the field of play.
NBC Sports
What Aiyuk gifted 49ers cameraman after celebration mishap
SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had something special for 49ers senior video producer Nick Schebetta at the team’s headquarters on Wednesday. But this time, the delivery was a lot less painful. “We’re good,” Aiyuk told NBC Sports Bay Area after he presented Schebetta with the second...
NBC Sports
Why was Hunter Henry TD ruled incomplete? Here is NFL's explanation
In a surprisingly high-scoring game Thursday night between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, the most notable play might have been a touchdown that got taken off the board. Midway through the third quarter, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones found tight end Hunter Henry for what appeared to be a...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NBC Sports
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win
Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry shared an adorable celebratory moment with his son, Canon. After giving his father a fistbump, Canon...
NBC Sports
Vikings have second highest single-game completion percentage against Bill Belichick’s Patriots
Bill Belichick is in his 23rd year of coaching the Patriots. That’s 364 regular-season games. Last night, the Vikings connected on a higher percentage of throws than any other team had in 362 of them. Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the Vikings generated a completion percentage of 81.6 percent...
Report: Deion Sanders Interviewed at Colorado, 'Has Legit Interest'
Reports say Deion Sanders interviewed for the Colorado Buffaloes head coaching position.
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Jimmy G making bid to return as 2023 starter
The 49ers’ biggest offseason failure ended up being their biggest success. The organization decided to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the team over to second-year player Trey Lance. But when the 49ers struck out on a deal to get a nice price in return for Garoppolo,...
NBC Sports
Bengals elevate P Drue Chrisman, WE Kwamie Lassiter II
The Bengals have no yet officially ruled out receiver Ja'Marr Chase for Sunday’s game at Tennessee. They have, however, brought up a receiver from the practice squad. The Bengals have announced that Kwamie Lassiter II has been elevated from from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 12.
NBC Sports
Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday
Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury. “Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from...
NBC Sports
In Year 6, Patrick Mahomes ties Dan Marino for most 300-yard games in first 7 seasons
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started his career by putting up passing numbers like no other player in NFL history. The latest example: Mahomes had the 37th 300-yard passing game of his career on Sunday, which ties the record for the most 300-yard games in a player’s first seven NFL seasons. Dan Marino, with 37 300-yard games from 1983 to 1989, has owned the record since the 1980s.
NBC Sports
Five 49ers to watch against Saints in Week 12 showdown
All eyes will be on the 49ers to see if Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints is a “let down” game, but there are a few players to watch, for other reasons. For the 49ers, it was a long travel week that began in Colorado Springs and culminated in an emotional win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Now, with one less day to prepare for the 4-7 Saints, who will stand out in Week 12?
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G credits Shanahan for recent improved play
Jimmy Garoppolo has hit his stride with the 49ers over the last few weeks, and part of that is because his relationship with Kyle Shanahan has been evolving. The 31-year-old quarterback is arguably playing his best football since arriving in Santa Clara in 2017 and on Friday, he explained that the offense’s slower start to the season not only had a lot to do with his inability to participate in the offseason program, but his relationship with everyone around him, including Shanahan.
NBC Sports
Steph reflects on fighting 'like hell' to save Jackson's job
At 34 years old and 18 games into his 14th NBA season, Steph Curry has experienced close to everything the league has to offer. And when he stops to reflect on it all, there are some things that stand out more than others -- injuries, trades and even conversations. Curry...
NBC Sports
Why Sirianni will never doubt Gannon
Nick Sirianni shouldn’t even have to defend Jonathan Gannon. The Eagles are 9-1, the defense is ranked No. 2 in the league and since Sirianni and Gannon got here last year, the Eagles’ defense is 5th-best in the NFL. The Eagles have held 13 of the last 15 teams they’ve faced to 17 or fewer points.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors pick up impressive win over Jazz
SAN FRANCISCO -- The feisty Utah Jazz have been one of the bigger surprises through the early part of the season, and showed why Friday night at Chase Center. The Warriors came out of the gates hitting on all cylinders, scoring 37 points in the first quarter in what looked to be an easy win. The easy part wasn't the case. The win was.
NBC Sports
The 10 most under-rated people in the Eagles' organization
This one isn’t about Jalen Hurts or Darius Slay. It’s not about Nick Sirianni or Jonathan Gannon. It’s not about Jeffrey Lurie or Howie Roseman. Today, we celebrate some of the more unheralded players, coaches, trainers and scouts who have helped the Eagles get to 9-1. Some...
