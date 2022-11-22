ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NBC Sports

Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings

If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion. During the third quarter, Henry caught what looked like his second touchdown of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

What Aiyuk gifted 49ers cameraman after celebration mishap

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had something special for 49ers senior video producer Nick Schebetta at the team’s headquarters on Wednesday. But this time, the delivery was a lot less painful. “We’re good,” Aiyuk told NBC Sports Bay Area after he presented Schebetta with the second...
NBC Sports

Why was Hunter Henry TD ruled incomplete? Here is NFL's explanation

In a surprisingly high-scoring game Thursday night between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, the most notable play might have been a touchdown that got taken off the board. Midway through the third quarter, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones found tight end Hunter Henry for what appeared to be a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win

Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry shared an adorable celebratory moment with his son, Canon. After giving his father a fistbump, Canon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Jimmy G making bid to return as 2023 starter

The 49ers’ biggest offseason failure ended up being their biggest success. The organization decided to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the team over to second-year player Trey Lance. But when the 49ers struck out on a deal to get a nice price in return for Garoppolo,...
NBC Sports

Bengals elevate P Drue Chrisman, WE Kwamie Lassiter II

The Bengals have no yet officially ruled out receiver Ja'Marr Chase for Sunday’s game at Tennessee. They have, however, brought up a receiver from the practice squad. The Bengals have announced that Kwamie Lassiter II has been elevated from from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 12.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday

Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury. “Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from...
NBC Sports

In Year 6, Patrick Mahomes ties Dan Marino for most 300-yard games in first 7 seasons

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started his career by putting up passing numbers like no other player in NFL history. The latest example: Mahomes had the 37th 300-yard passing game of his career on Sunday, which ties the record for the most 300-yard games in a player’s first seven NFL seasons. Dan Marino, with 37 300-yard games from 1983 to 1989, has owned the record since the 1980s.
NBC Sports

Five 49ers to watch against Saints in Week 12 showdown

All eyes will be on the 49ers to see if Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints is a “let down” game, but there are a few players to watch, for other reasons. For the 49ers, it was a long travel week that began in Colorado Springs and culminated in an emotional win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Now, with one less day to prepare for the 4-7 Saints, who will stand out in Week 12?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Why Jimmy G credits Shanahan for recent improved play

Jimmy Garoppolo has hit his stride with the 49ers over the last few weeks, and part of that is because his relationship with Kyle Shanahan has been evolving. The 31-year-old quarterback is arguably playing his best football since arriving in Santa Clara in 2017 and on Friday, he explained that the offense’s slower start to the season not only had a lot to do with his inability to participate in the offseason program, but his relationship with everyone around him, including Shanahan.
NBC Sports

Steph reflects on fighting 'like hell' to save Jackson's job

At 34 years old and 18 games into his 14th NBA season, Steph Curry has experienced close to everything the league has to offer. And when he stops to reflect on it all, there are some things that stand out more than others -- injuries, trades and even conversations. Curry...
JACKSON, CA
NBC Sports

Why Sirianni will never doubt Gannon

Nick Sirianni shouldn’t even have to defend Jonathan Gannon. The Eagles are 9-1, the defense is ranked No. 2 in the league and since Sirianni and Gannon got here last year, the Eagles’ defense is 5th-best in the NFL. The Eagles have held 13 of the last 15 teams they’ve faced to 17 or fewer points.
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors pick up impressive win over Jazz

SAN FRANCISCO -- The feisty Utah Jazz have been one of the bigger surprises through the early part of the season, and showed why Friday night at Chase Center. The Warriors came out of the gates hitting on all cylinders, scoring 37 points in the first quarter in what looked to be an easy win. The easy part wasn't the case. The win was.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

The 10 most under-rated people in the Eagles' organization

This one isn’t about Jalen Hurts or Darius Slay. It’s not about Nick Sirianni or Jonathan Gannon. It’s not about Jeffrey Lurie or Howie Roseman. Today, we celebrate some of the more unheralded players, coaches, trainers and scouts who have helped the Eagles get to 9-1. Some...
PENN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy