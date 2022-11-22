I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Isanti County. I appreciate all of your support and kindness shown to me and my campaign team. Thank you for taking the time to listen to what we are passionate about, and for expressing your beliefs about where you want to see change. Offering to have a sign in your yard, and maybe talking to your neighbors, and putting trust in me to serve you on the Board of Commissioners. It’s a new beginning for Isanti County, there will be new faces and new roles for many. I am looking forward to working together to keep our community strong!

