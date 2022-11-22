Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North Branch School News: Bursting with gratitude
This week is Thanksgiving and we have so much to be thankful for at North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS). I am thankful for so many of the things we took for granted for so long but were removed from the school experience over the last few years. To see students experiencing school without having to give up important events and milestones is so wonderful.
Historical Society offers Christmas tea for dolly and me
The Isanti County Historical Society Heritage Center is hosting a special tea on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 — 4 p.m. Children are encouraged to bring their favorite doll or stuffed animal for a fun afternoon of crafts, stories and refreshments. There will be a raffle for an American...
Letter to the editor: Thanks for Veterans Day
A big thank you to all the many businesses that treated the veterans on Veterans Day to free coffee, treats and meals. Very much appreciated. A big thank you to the Isanti County Historical Society for their great display honoring veterans past and present. A lot of work and dedication went into the display. We encourage anyone to spend some time at the History Center. It will be up for quite some time. Call for days and time at 763-689-4229. It will be worth your time.
Cambridge-Isanti School News: Grateful for community connections, partnership and support
It’s November — a season of gratitude — and that’s exactly what I felt this election season as thoughts wandered back to November 2021 when voters of our district overwhelmingly approved an operating referendum with 63% support. The funds were specifically approved to:. · To hire...
Isanti looks to light up your life for the holidays
For fans of luminescent holiday offerings, the city of Isanti has something new for you this year. Dubbing it their “Mini Bentleyville,” city officials are excited to unveil their own holiday-themed interactive lighting display; “Illuminate Isanti,” which opens on Saturday, Dec. 10, and runs each night through Dec. 18.
Worth a Thousand Words: Real or fake, ‘Oh Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches’
While covering both the city of Cambridge and Isanti setting up their respective Christmas trees this year, it brought back memories of my family’s Christmas tree traditions and how they’ve evolved over the years. Growing up, we would always go out and cut down our own tree. As...
Talking holiday eating with U of M
The holiday season is right around the corner, and families and friends across the state will soon be gathering around the dinner table to share a special meal together. Joanne Slavin, Ph.D., RDN, a professor in the Department of Food Science and Nutrition in the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences, answers questions about how you can make the most of your holiday dining experience both at your own kitchen table and out in your community.
Hitchings named to All-State School Board
Cambridge-Isanti School Board member Tim Hitchings has been named to the 2023 All-State School Board, which is the Minnesota School Boards Association’s (MSBA) most prestigious award. The award will be given at MSBA’s annual Leadership Conference Jan. 12 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Since 1971, MSBA’s awards committee...
Cambridge Primary School looks to encourage reading one book at a time
According to statistics from the National Literacy Trust, children who possess books read 22% above their expected grade level. Conversely, students who do not have books are at 3% below grade level. Finally, 56.2% of book-owning children report that they enjoy reading. With those statistics in mind, Cambridge Primary School...
$11.4 million in Legacy Fund grants to enhance 14 regional parks and trails in Greater Minnesota
Isanti County's Springvale County Park was one of 14 regional parks to benefit from a recent Legacy Fund grant. Each year, the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission (GMRPTC) reviews applications for upgrades to designated parks and trails across the state, then forwards its recommendation to the Minnesota Legislature for approval through the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund. The Legislature has annually approved GMRPTC requests, since Legacy Funds are part of the 2008 Minnesota Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment and may only be spent to support parks and trails of regional or statewide significance.
Letter to the editor: Commissioner-elect very thankful
I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Isanti County. I appreciate all of your support and kindness shown to me and my campaign team. Thank you for taking the time to listen to what we are passionate about, and for expressing your beliefs about where you want to see change. Offering to have a sign in your yard, and maybe talking to your neighbors, and putting trust in me to serve you on the Board of Commissioners. It’s a new beginning for Isanti County, there will be new faces and new roles for many. I am looking forward to working together to keep our community strong!
Swenson still victorious in Chisago County District 1
Current North Branch mayor Jim Swenson is once again officially the commissioner-elect for the Chisago County District 1 Commissioner seat after a requested recount yielded nearly the exact same results as the original general election-day count. The recount was requested by losing candidate Tim MacMillan based on the initial results...
Isanti’s 2022 street improvement assessment comes in lower than predicted
The city of Isanti has capped its 2022 street reconstruction season with the revealing of the final assessment placed on residents. The project, which was centered around the South Brookview neighborhood, was performed over the summer and included repairing a pavement failure, according to City Engineer Jason Cook. He said the project was smaller in scope than others because the curb was in reasonable shape, and based on residents’ comments, the city chose to not add sidewalks.
