Allen County, OH

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

By J Swygart
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:

Alondra Cortes and Brianna Dutra, both of Lima; Jordan Kruger of Ada and Kristin Taber of Lima; Timothy Trulley and Barbara Wood, both of Lima; Jeffery Cogar of Cridersville and Julie Craft of Lima; Bryan Estelle and Foresetta Pitts, both of Lima; Brendan McCloskey and Mackenzie Menge, both of Lima; and Christopher Cottrill and Melissa Kelly, both of Lima.

