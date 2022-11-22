Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:
Alondra Cortes and Brianna Dutra, both of Lima; Jordan Kruger of Ada and Kristin Taber of Lima; Timothy Trulley and Barbara Wood, both of Lima; Jeffery Cogar of Cridersville and Julie Craft of Lima; Bryan Estelle and Foresetta Pitts, both of Lima; Brendan McCloskey and Mackenzie Menge, both of Lima; and Christopher Cottrill and Melissa Kelly, both of Lima.
