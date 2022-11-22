Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
Driving A Stake Through U.S. News
Elite law schools are withdrawing from the U.S. News & World Report rankings one by one, but what does it all mean? We’ve never loved the USNWR methodology, but the reasons these schools cite for departing the rankings don’t seem all that great. Maybe the schools would like to help a certain alternative ranking get better results! And the Biglaw bonus cycle has kicked off even amid an uncertain business environment.
Comments / 0