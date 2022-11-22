Read full article on original website
Two Quincy teachers recognized as McDonald’s outstanding educators
QUINCY — McDonald’s of Quincy director of operations Ashley Orscheln recently recognized Autumn Lomax from Quincy Junior High School and Trudy Willis from Baldwin Elementary School for being selected as McDonald’s Outstanding Educator award recipients. Local McDonald’s restaurants started this award program three years ago as a...
Shelbina Knights of Columbus to be host of farm toy show on Dec. 3
SHELBINA, Mo. — The Shelbina Knights of Columbus will be the host of a farm toy show on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Father Buhman Center. The show is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dealer set-up will be from 7-9 a.m. Admission is $2. The cost for exhibitors is $8, and table rentals are $12. Concessions will be sold throughout the day.
Transitions holds annual dinner, announces Williams Award winner
QUINCY — Board members, staff, donors and friends of Transitions gathered Nov. 16 at the Holiday Inn to celebrate the agency’s accomplishments during the past year. Mark Schmitz, executive director of Transitions, served as host to the approximately 120 guests in attendance. Transitions of Western Illinois, the Transitions...
Hannibal Regional receives $2,500 donation for cancer patients from Peters Heating and Air
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Regional Hospital recently received $2,500 for its Life.Light.Hope fund from Peters Heating and Air Conditioning. Donations from Peters’ pink van service calls assist local cancer patients in their battle against cancer. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button...
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Nov. 14-18, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Constance R. Hammitt of Rockport sold a residence at 15867 US....
Kairos Hope to offer Festival of Trees beginning Thursday
MONROE CITY, Mo. — Kairos Hope, a Christian recovery home for survivors of human trafficking, sexual abuse and sexual trauma, will hold a Festival of Trees fundraiser beginning Thanksgiving Day and continuing daily through Dec. 3. Hours are 2-10 p.m., with Saturday hours (Nov. 26 and Dec. 3) from...
Quincy Fire Department announces ‘Keep the Wreath Red’ program
QUINCY — The Quincy Fire Department kicked off its annual “Keep the Wreath Red” program Wednesday at Central Fire Station, 906 Vermont. The program will run from Nov. 23 to midnight Jan. 1, 2023. Each Quincy Fire Department station, along with program sponsors Ameren Illinois and Refreshment...
Salvation Army of Hannibal kicks off Tree of Lights Christmas campaign
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Salvation Army began the Christmas season with its annual Tree of Lights Christmas kick-off event on Thursday, Nov. 17, at The Rialto in Hannibal. The 2022 campaign chairs, Brad and Sara Kurz, along with their children, Kendall and Caleb, were introduced along with the announcement of the $120,000 campaign goal.
QPD Blotter for Nov. 23, 2022
Marsha Wilcoxen (54) 1703 Center Granview Quincy, IL for failure to wear seatbelt at 9th and Broadway. PTC. 155. Maximus Stephenson (21) 4827 Hanley Rd Quincy, IL for failure to wear seatbelt at 18th and Broadway. PTC. 155. Dylan Hull (23) 2938 Hampshire St Quincy, IL for failure to wear...
Quincy Police Department offering stepped-up patrols, seat belt enforcement through Nov. 28
QUINCY — As millions of motorists hit the road to celebrate Thanksgiving, Illinois law enforcement will. be working around the clock to make sure holiday travelers are buckled up and driving safely. Quincy Police Department is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police to remind...
Quincy man jailed, faces charges of domestic battery, unlawful restraint
QUINCY — A Quincy man is in the Adams County Jail after deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic abuse call Wednesday night. Deputies were called at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to 428 Timber Ridge Lane, east of Quincy off State Street. Deputies learned a female resident had contacted a third party and requested police assistance. Upon arrival, deputies determined the woman was being held against her will and the victim of domestic battery.
Second Quincy man pleads not guilty in shooting incident at Sixth, Chestnut; attorney says he was driving car while being shot at
QUINCY — A second Quincy man believed to be connected to a shooting around Sixth and Chestnut earlier this month pled guilty Wednesday morning. Cayden R. Smith, 18, was arraigned in Adams County Circuit Court by Judge Roger Thomson. Smith appeared with his attorney, Drew Schnack. Officers with the...
Quincy man facing attempted murder charges after ramming car full of people in McDonald’s parking lot
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Tuesday night and now faces several charges, including attempted murder. Dailean Millner-Williams, 20, was arrested at 9 p.m. Tuesday and is lodged in the Adams County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He also has been charged with vehicular invasion, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated reckless driving.
