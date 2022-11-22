SHELBINA, Mo. — The Shelbina Knights of Columbus will be the host of a farm toy show on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Father Buhman Center. The show is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dealer set-up will be from 7-9 a.m. Admission is $2. The cost for exhibitors is $8, and table rentals are $12. Concessions will be sold throughout the day.

