Related
FOX 11 and 41
Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
Police say man crashed car in Tri-Cities and then ran, abandoned his injured family
The 19-year-old driver is in jail on suspicion of vehicular assault and other charges.
Murder suspect arrested by KPD just days after fatal shooting of Kennewick man
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A murder suspect has been arrested in connection to the killing of a Kennewick man on November 19. Antonio Aguilar-Hartmann, 24, was arrested Wednesday in Lincoln County. The Kennewick Police Department said it worked with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office to obtain a nationwide extraditable arrest warrant for Aguilar-Hartman due to it being a first degree murder...
Pasco PD investigating fatal hit and run, release new details
PASCO, Wash. – The Pasco Police Department released a new photo in a fatal hit and run investigation. The crash happened Tuesday just after 6 p.m. According to police, the driver of the car hit a 74-year-old woman near the intersection of North 20th Avenue and West Nixon Street. The driver then left the scene of the crash. The woman...
KEPR
Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395
FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman's body found in Pasco now considered a manslaughter case
PASCO, Wash.- On November, 6, Pasco Police responded to the area of 28th and Hopkins for a potential homicide investigation. They found 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy dead from an apparent assault. Through their investigation the Pasco Police Department (PPD) has determined that Gooldy's injuries were not substantial enough to have caused...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Springer is arrested again
HERMISTON – Hermiston police officers arrested Clinton Eugene Springer, 41 earlier this week after he allegedly attempted to rob the local Dairy Queen An employee told officers Springer threatened employees saying he had a gun and would kill them if they did not give him the money in the register.
Second Suspect in Kennewick Shooting Chased, Captured
Following a non-fatal shooting in Kennewick, now two suspects are in custody. The second suspect located, chased, and caught on Thursday. Back on October 28th, around 5:50 PM Kennewick officers responded to the 1200 block of Columbia Center Boulevard for a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found a...
40-Year-Old Stephanie Hall Mullen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Richland. The accident happened on Interstate 182 at milepost 1 near Dallas Road. 40-year-old Stephanie Hall Mullen of Benton City was driving at a high speed for the road conditions. She lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, and came to...
nbcrightnow.com
K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD investigating homicide
KENNEWICK, Wash. – An adult man was found dead of a gunshot wound on Sat. November 19, 2022,…
nbcrightnow.com
Avoid Bombing Range Rd as crews clean after collision
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Avoid the area of Bombing Range Road near Laurel Drive as law enforcement responds to a single-car crash. The driver is reportedly safe, but the vehicle needs to be moved from the road, according to the West Richland Police Department. The road is currently down to...
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol, the accident happened on Interstate 182 near Road 68 at around 7 a.m. WSP Trooper Chris Thorson claims that the failure to adapt to the weather while driving was what caused the accident. The identity and condition of the victims are not yet known. It...
$100,000 Arrest Warrant Issued for Third Suspect in Last Week's Armed Robbery in Lewiston
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Police Department has issued a $100,000 arrest warrant for the third and final suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Lewiston on November 17. 48-Year-old Donel Kipp, of Pendleton, OR, is wanted for Robbery and Burglary. Kipp is described as a Native American male that...
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit-and-run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
nbcrightnow.com
First HiVE patrol results for the region released
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla Prison Inmate Dies
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Morris Lewis Kopp, died the afternoon of Nov. 17. Kopp was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have...
Serial Sign Stealer Facing Felony Charges in Adams County?
Adams County Deputies have uncovered a pretty substantial stash of stolen signs at a home not far from Warden. November 21st, the ACSO received multiple reports from residents who noticed a variety of road signs were missing from their neighborhoods. Deputies began to investigate, and Thursday was able to locate a sizeable stash of stolen signs.
West Richland Woman to Be Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud
The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Spokane announced Wednesday, three more convictions for COVID relief fraud for Eastern WA residents, including one from West Richland. Woman accused of setting up a fake construction company. 52-year-old Jimia Rae Cain of West Richland will be sentenced next June for her setting up...
Tri-Cities LGBTQ+ groups to host vigil for victims of Club Q mass shooting
Five people were killed and 17 others were injured.
