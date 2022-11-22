ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, GA

Man sentenced for ramming a grandmother’s car, killing her in Georgia

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced Tuesday after ramming a grandmother’s car and killing her in Douglas County, Georgia, in 2014.

According to WSB-TV, a judge sentenced Dewey Green to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 40 years. Green was convicted in October by a jury for killing Janice Pitts, 53, eight years later.

“This is a case that shocked our community. A grandmother, a law-abiding citizen, driving her daughter to work was senselessly and brutally run over and murdered by the defendant. Today, the judge ensured that the defendant cannot harm anyone else. Though nothing can repair the loss that occurred that day, we pray that this sentencing will provide the Pitts family some peace and healing knowing that the defendant was again held to account,” said Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine in a news release.

It was the second time Green was convicted. The Georgia Supreme Court had reversed his first conviction and he was given a new trial following multiple appeals, the DA’s Office said, according to WSB-TV.

According to WSB-TV, Pitts’ daughter testified that Pitts was driving her to work in June 2014. Pitts’ 4-year-old grandson was also in the back seat when a black truck rammed into the back of her SUV. According to WSB-TV, the truck then backed up a drop and Pitts got out to assess her damage.

The DA’s office said that when Pitts’ was investigating, Green drove his truck into her and pinned her against her own car. Her daughter got out of the car and tried to help her but Green “plowed over Ms. Pitts effectively crushing her to death.” Green tried to flee the scene by driving over multiple lanes, up an embankment and then stopped his car in the middle of the intersection.

According to the DA’s office, multiple witnesses came to help Pitts and her daughter. Some also tried to stop Green.

Green was charged with murder. He filed multiple appeals stating that “an expert witness for the defense had been excluded in error,” allowing for the Supreme Court to reverse his conviction and set him up for a new trial, according to the DA’s office. After a nine-day trial, Green was found guilty of murder for a second time.

