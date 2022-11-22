ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Laurinburg Exchange

SHS students show off culinary skills

LAURINBURG—Scotland County Schools received a culinary grant from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and put it in action. Dr. Jonathan McRae, CTE director, said the Scotland High School culinary students learned what it takes to plan and prepare a banquet. The students took a field trip to...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Providing service and friendship

LAURINBURG — Susan Oxendine, a Native American of the Lumbee Tribe, is the owner and operator of the Scrubs Club in Laurinburg and she says meeting new people and having the ability to provide service solutions for the community are two very important factors to her. “I enjoy meeting...
LAURINBURG, NC
WMBF

Security upgrades underway at all Robeson County public schools

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Security upgrades are underway for all 39 schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County, thanks to an over $1 million dollar state-funded grant. “The General Assembly made available approximately at the very beginning around $44 million in funds for schools to apply for to enhance their school safety. We applied and received $1,048,000 through the grant,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation

WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.
WENDELL, NC
CBS 17

Robeson County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Confederate statue that has stood for decades in front of the Robeson County courthouse will be removed after a vote Monday night by the board of commissioners. The eight-member board voted 6-2 in favor of removing the marble statute, which, according to NCpedia.org, was dedicated in 1907 and sponsored by […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
High School Football PRO

Fayetteville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Fayetteville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Terry Sanford High School football team will have a game with Seventy- First High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman missing from Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old woman has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Lana Anderson, of Lumberton, was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, blue jeans and white vans, deputies said. Anderson is 5-foot-7 and weighs 190 pounds, according to deputies. She has brown eyes and black/brown […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

