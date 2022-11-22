Read full article on original website
SHS students show off culinary skills
LAURINBURG—Scotland County Schools received a culinary grant from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and put it in action. Dr. Jonathan McRae, CTE director, said the Scotland High School culinary students learned what it takes to plan and prepare a banquet. The students took a field trip to...
Arts Council’s “Still Here, Still Native: A Native American Art Exhibit” preserves heritage and traditions
FAYETTEVILLE — In recognition of Native American Heritage Month in November, “Still Here, Still Native: A Native American Art Exhi
RCC presents Thanksgiving dinner to students in need
LUMBERTON — On Nov. 23 Robeson Community College’s BLET and criminal justice presented a Thanksgiving dinner to a student in need
Blood drive in memory of Erica Parks schedule for Dec. 16
LUMBERTON — The public is asked to consider giving the gift of life this holiday season to honor one of Robeson Community College’
ABC11 Together's 36th Annual Food Drive: Fighting hunger together
This year's goal is to provide 1.8 million meals for our neighbors in need, the ABC11 Together Food Drive runs from November 19 - December 7.
Providing service and friendship
LAURINBURG — Susan Oxendine, a Native American of the Lumbee Tribe, is the owner and operator of the Scrubs Club in Laurinburg and she says meeting new people and having the ability to provide service solutions for the community are two very important factors to her. “I enjoy meeting...
Volunteers needed for final 'Bicycle Man' giveaway in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Moses Mathis was known by scores of children as the Bicycle Man. Before he died in 2013, he told his wife he wanted her to continue giving bikes to kids for Christmas. Ann Mathis kept that promise for the past nine years. But she told WRAL...
WMBF
Security upgrades underway at all Robeson County public schools
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Security upgrades are underway for all 39 schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County, thanks to an over $1 million dollar state-funded grant. “The General Assembly made available approximately at the very beginning around $44 million in funds for schools to apply for to enhance their school safety. We applied and received $1,048,000 through the grant,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services.
Operation Turkey touches thousands in Cumberland County through giving away Thanksgiving meals
A tradition to help feed the homeless and less fortunate comes to Fayetteville for its seventh year.
Drag show ramps up security amid backlash in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A drag show planned next weekend in Southern Pines is prompting big reaction from critics. WRAL News obtained a letter sent by Calvary Christian School in Southern Pines to businesses in the town sponsoring the event. “The LGBTQ forces are coming to Southern Pines and...
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation
WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.
Richmond County bikers help with Anson County Toys for Tots ride
LILESVILLE — Several Richmond County bikers made the trip across the Pee Dee River Saturday, Nov. 12 to help provide toys for kids in Anson County. The annual Toys for Tots ride is hosted by the Rockingham chapter of Playaz Elite Motorcycle Club and this year’s event was in memory of the club’s late president, William “Bugga” Sturdivant.
North Carolina firefighters ‘one 911 call away’ from busy Thanksgiving night, but thankful to spend holidays how they do
Ladder 35 responded to one medical call through late Thanksgiving evening. But they were always one 911 call away from a busy night.
Parade tragedy prompts warnings
A Christmas parade turned tragic in Raleigh has prompted local law enforcement to implore safety measures from participants of Clinton’s
GoFundMe created for float driver that hit girl in Raleigh Christmas parade
A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh's Christmas parade last weekend.
Robeson County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Confederate statue that has stood for decades in front of the Robeson County courthouse will be removed after a vote Monday night by the board of commissioners. The eight-member board voted 6-2 in favor of removing the marble statute, which, according to NCpedia.org, was dedicated in 1907 and sponsored by […]
After Hedingham shooting took his fiancée, Raleigh man turns mourning to motivation
Robert Steele has turned his mourning into motivation, using a platform he never wished to have to address escalating gun violence.
Fayetteville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old woman has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Lana Anderson, of Lumberton, was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, blue jeans and white vans, deputies said. Anderson is 5-foot-7 and weighs 190 pounds, according to deputies. She has brown eyes and black/brown […]
GoFundMe set up for family of 11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — A GoFundMe is active and taking donations in honor of 11-year old Hailey Brooks. Brooks was killed last weekend when an out of control truck struck her during the Raleigh Christmas parade. WRAL News has vetted the legitimacy of the GoFundMe through the attorney for Brook's...
