Read full article on original website
Related
Australia's emotions run high after rare World Cup win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a "J" with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the celebratory huddle as fans sang merrily along to Men at Work's "Down Under," blaring over the stadium speakers after the final whistle. Later, Arnold was...
prestigeonline.com
15 coolest team jerseys at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar
It’s the biggest of all games. It’s the loudest. And, it’s back after nearly five years. It is the 2022 FIFA World Cup. For the Qatar World Cup, football fanatics are all charged up to hit the stadium and cheer for their team. With just a few days left for the actions to unfold, fans are in for an early football mania as we bring forth some of the most incredible FIFA World Cup kits and stylish jerseys from this year’s event in Qatar.
prestigeonline.com
Get the ultimate pampering experience at these top spas in KL and PJ
Get the ultimate pampering experience at these top spas in KL and PJ. To give your skin everything it craves, visit Ambassade Biologique Recherche. Equipped to pamper your face, body, and scalp, each protocol is curated to address a personalised dermo-cosmetic diagnosis. Mirroring its original flagship spa in Champs-Elysées, Paris, they use the best of the best in skincare. If you can’t get enough of the service, you can even purchase your favourite Biologique Recherche products.
prestigeonline.com
The Wild Beckons: Jewels inspired by nature
Stylistic, figurative or graphic, these breathtaking jewels are love letters to nature’s infinite beauty. The Ondes et Merveilles de Chaumet high jewellery collection features poetic interpretations of the sea, from its waves to even an underwater treasure hunt, as depicted by these Chasse aux Trésors earrings. Set in titanium and white gold, the asymmetrical pair flaunts chrysoprase branches accented by two oval tsavorite garnets of 7.79 and 6.47 carats, two pear-shaped green tourmalines totalling 2.78 carats, two pear-shaped mandarin garnets weighing 2.15 carats, along with emeralds, mandarin garnets, purple sapphires and brilliant-cut diamonds.
prestigeonline.com
Café Kitsuné Singapore set to open 1 December 2022
Fashionistas and cafe-hoppers, watch out: Cafe Kitsune Singapore is set to open 1 December 2022 at Capitol Singapore. This marks the French-Japanese cafe’s first foray into Singapore, which already has 21 other locales in other major cities such as Seoul, Tokyo, Paris, London, and New York. While most flock...
Comments / 0