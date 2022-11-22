ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kilgore College Rangerettes set to perform with Mariah Carey at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade finale

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

KILGORE, Texas ( KETK ) – The Kilgore Rangerettes will be performing with Mariah Carey in the finale of this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York.

For the finale performance with the Christmas pop icon, the Rangerettes will be in special costumes.

During the parade march, the Rangerettes will be in their traditional red, white and blue uniforms.

Rangerettes Forever will also be opening the parade in true Macy’s fashion so make sure to look out for the maroon cheer uniforms.

The parade is set to begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday and will be airing on KETK NBC.

Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

