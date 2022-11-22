Read full article on original website
Small businesses hope to see a big turnout for ‘Small Business Saturday’
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today is Black Friday, and tomorrow is Small Business Saturday, and shopping small has a huge impact on our local Arizona businesses. Frankie Piña is the owner of AZ Life Apparel, a shop that focuses on everything Arizona. “Each design we have has a story behind it, and not only that it’s created and designed locally as well,” he said.
How much more Thanksgiving food, travel are for Arizonans due to inflation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We know inflation has hit everyone this year, between high grocery prices and high gas prices in Arizona too. So how much more are Valley families looking at spending on road trips to relatives and cooking a typical Thanksgiving meal? We calculated the difference you can expect to see after this weekend compared to the same prices last year.
Here are the grocery stores that are open in Arizona on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Need to do some last-minute holiday shopping?. Arizona’s Family has you covered! While this is not an exhaustive list, here are a few of the grocery stores open on Thanksgiving:. Fry’s Food & Drug (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Bashas’ (6 a.m. to 3...
Arizona International Auto Show back for the first time since 2019
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A tradition dating back 50 years is happening at the Phoenix Convention Center this weekend. People can go and check out the newest builds from automakers all over the world at the Arizona International Auto Show. Several companies are there with cars sitting on display and...
Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
Phoenix doctors see increase in emergency gallbladder surgeries on Thanksgiving
Doctors warn of tripledemic after first pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season. Doctors are sounding the alarm about a trio of viruses affecting kids after Arizona's first pediatric flu death. Creating healthy food habits around the holidays. Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST. |. How can...
A Windy Thanksgiving!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A sunny and dry Thanksgiving that will be remembered for gusty winds across the state. Gusts over 40 mph have been common in northwestern Arizona and across the High Country with Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff having a peak gust of 52 mph!. Highs across the Valley...
Breezy Thanksgiving ahead for the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A storm system dropping almost due south along the backbone of the Rocky Mountains will begin influencing the weather around Arizona over the next 24 hours. While we’ll see some rain and snow in New Mexico, we’re not expecting any precipitation in our state. We will...
St. Mary’s Thanksgiving food drive to feed 96,000 people this upcoming holiday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- St. Mary’s Food Bank has announced that they distributed turkeys and holiday food to 11,257 families in Phoenix and Surprise in just the past three days. Totaling northern Arizona distributions from last week, 19,188 families were able to get food boxes, Thanksgiving bags, and turkeys...
What employees at Arizona's Family are thankful for
Thatcher Johnson, 13, wasn’t sure what to expect when he developed alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out and, in some cases, not grow back. Veteran reflects on her service at Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:30 PM MST. |. An Army...
Kari Lake campaign sues Maricopa County election officials
Hamadeh is currently trailing Democrat Kris Mayes in a narrow attorney general race. Abe Hamadeh, Republican National Committee file lawsuit against top election officials. According to a statement from Hamadeh, the 25-page lawsuit claims there was “election board misconduct, the tallying of unlawful ballots, and the erroneous counting of votes.”
Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
Doctors warn of tripledemic after first pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season
How can we collectively help those who are hurting feel supportive and engaged during the holidays?. Seasonal depression triggered in the summer for Arizonans. Dr. Marvasti says black-out curtains can help during the summer months, and finding fun indoor activities is important. Learning about family health history. Updated: Nov. 21,...
First pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season; doctors warn against RSV, COVID too
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While loved ones gather today to celebrate the holiday, Arizona doctors warn of rapidly spreading viruses. Arizona had its first pediatric flu death of the 2022 season this week. Some are worried about a tripledemic. A combination of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 is spreading this season and doctors are saying parents need to stay vigilant and up their preventative measures. “Every year we do unfortunately have flu deaths,” said Dr. Gary Kirkilas with the American Academy of Pediatrics.
