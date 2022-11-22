The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has seen a boost over the last three thanks to the presence of nose tackle Vita Vea. The dominant big man has been a big reason why the team has recorded 10.0 combined sacks over the last three games. Three of those belong to Vea, himself, and he was working on his fourth consecutive game with at least 1.0 sack before the Seattle Seahawks kept him from taking Geno Smith down in the backfield.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO