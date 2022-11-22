Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Jemele Hill Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo
The Washington Post shared on Wednesday an old photo of Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen on the steps of school during a segregation confrontation in Arkansas. Jones was seen on the steps at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill...
'I Had No Idea': Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reflects On 1957 Little Rock Protest Photo
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who recently turned 80, takes a moment to express regret at not trying to do more to help Black students feel more accepted in Little Rock.
Giants HC Brian Daboll Unloads on Ref During Cowboys Game, NFL World Weighs In
Maybe it’s best that we can’t read Brian Daboll’s lips. The head coach of the New York Giants wasn’t pleased with an early call from the officials. And that’s a nice way of saying that a very passionate Brian Daboll blew a gasket. His poor headset paid a high price. And his reaction was a gift to all NFL fans who were watching the Giants and Cowboys as their Thanksgiving football treat. So gif away.
Odell Beckham Jr. chimes in on Thanksgiving Day game between Cowboys and Giants
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants the most as his most likely landing spot. Those two teams happen to be on a collision course this week, as the Cowboys play the Giants in Arlington on Thanksgiving. Odell...
Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Reveals His Dream NFL Coach Hire
Troy Aikman: "I'm a huge buyer of the 49ers, and I have been all season, and I have been for the last several years ... A big reason for that is because of Kyle Shanahan.'
Odell Beckham Jr. BREAKING: OBJ Has 'Good Visit Today' with Cowboys, Says Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones is spilling the beans on his Thanksgiving Day pursuit of Dallas Cowboys target Odell Beckham Jr.
Von Miller BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Star Carted Off - Knee Injury - OUT vs. Lions; VIDEO
Von Miller has been carted off the field in the first half of the Bills at Lions game with what is believed to be a knee injury.
Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
Cowboys WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Sends Odell Beckham Jr. Message on Live TV
The recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. continued with a post-game shoutout from Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Alabama vs. Auburn score prediction, picks, by college football computers
This weekend marks the conclusion of the college football regular season and with Rivalry Week on tap, that means Alabama and Auburn are set to renew the Iron Bowl. Traditionally one of the most intense rivalries in American sports, this year's edition doesn't appear to have any national ...
Patrick Mahomes Shares His Favorite Thanksgiving Sides and if Brittany Got the Food She Was Craving
Find out what Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes' favorite Thanksgiving sides are and if his pregnant wife, Brittany, ever got the food she was tweeting about.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
The Cowboys are doing something that no other NFL team is
When Ezekiel Elliott rushed for the Dallas Cowboys‘ first touchdown of the game to take a second-quarter lead versus the New York Giants on Thursday, I wholeheartedly hoped he would jump into that red kettle to throw us all back to 2016. That iconic celebration really summed up the...
1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes
On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack. Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.
Buccaneers are on the brink of a disastrous loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has seen a boost over the last three thanks to the presence of nose tackle Vita Vea. The dominant big man has been a big reason why the team has recorded 10.0 combined sacks over the last three games. Three of those belong to Vea, himself, and he was working on his fourth consecutive game with at least 1.0 sack before the Seattle Seahawks kept him from taking Geno Smith down in the backfield.
NFL world roasts disastrous Thanksgiving halftime show
The Buffalo Bills led the Detroit Lions, 17-10, at halftime of their Thanksgiving contest at Ford Field in Michigan. Unfortunately for fans, the game-day experience quickly went off the rails with the planned halftime performance by American pop star Bebe Rexha. Viewers at home were treated to nauseating swirls of...
ESPN Analyst: Cowboys Shouldn't Sign Odell Beckham Jr
As the mutual interest between the Dallas Cowboys and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reaches a fever pitch, one analyst believes that the Cowboys are making the wrong move. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, analyst Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said that OBJ is the "last thing"...
Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is perhaps the one person who understands the struggles of New York Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson. The Jets, Darnold’s former team, benched Wilson this week after a disastrous offensive performance against the New England Patriots in which the offense produced two points. Darnold spoke on the Jets’ shocking move Read more... The post Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
