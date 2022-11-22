Read full article on original website
Related
thecinemaholic.com
Chucky Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
The train of murders in ‘Chucky‘ season 2 comes to a halt in the second season finale of the horror series. The eighth episode, titled ‘Chucky Actually,’ sets out to be a cozy Christmas-themed affair. However, the titular serial killer doll is still at large despite the best efforts of Andy Barclay. As Jake, Lexy, and Devon attempt to bring some normalcy to their lives, Chucky once again starts setting up a plan to torment the teenagers. If you wish to catch up on the episode’s events and ending, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
Mob Psycho III Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained
In ‘Mob Psycho 100’ season 3 or ‘Mob Psycho III’ episode 8 titled ‘Transmission 2 ~Encountering the Unknown~’ Mob and his friends get lost in the wild while hiking to the top of Mud Boat Mountain. When they eventually get there, Takenaka reveals that the spell to summon aliens is just a sham, and the author of the occult book that they have been following turned out to be a fraud. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Mob Psycho III’ or ‘Mob Psycho 100’ season 3 episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
Fleishman is in Trouble Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained
Created by Taffy Brodesser-Akner from her 2019 namesake novel, ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ is an FX on Hulu series that offers a rather subjective view of the dissolution of a marriage, at least initially. The plot revolves around Toby (Jesse Eisenberg) and Rachel Fleishman (Claire Danes), a New York Upper East Side Jewish couple whose marriage has fallen apart at the start of the series. One day, Rachel drops their two children off at Toby’s new and much smaller apartment without notifying him and disappears. Initially, Toby thinks this is not anything extraordinary because Rachel has done this in the past. But as the days go by, he starts to wonder about other possibilities. In episode 3, titled ‘Free Pass,’ the non-linear narrative goes back into the past and depicts the entirety of Toby and Rachel’s relationship. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’ episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD.
thecinemaholic.com
Poker Face Ending, Explained: How Does [Spoiler] Die?
Sky Cinema’s ‘Poker Face’ is a mystery thriller movie that centers on childhood friends playing a high-stakes poker game. Jake (Russell Crowe), a tech billionaire, hosts a Texas Hold’em Poker game night for his friends. However, little do they realize that he’s got something else up his sleeve. When three ruthless robbers break into his mansion, the stakes turn real, and the true faces behind the facades reveal themselves.
Comments / 0