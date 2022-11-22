Read full article on original website
Confused and mumbling, drunk Akron driver tells officer he has water in the vehicle: Brecksville Police Blotter
Drunken driving, I-77: On Oct. 27, police observed a speeding Subaru Outback without illuminated taillights traveling 74 MPH in a 60-MPH zone heading northbound on I-77. At first, the driver didn’t pull over; however, eventually they pulled to the side near Richfield and drove a bit before realizing the officer was attempting to pull them over.
Cleveland.com
Drunk driver blames wind for field sobriety test swaying: North Royalton Police Blotter
Drunken driving, Sprague Road: On Nov. 6, police driving on York Road observed a stumbling man get into a maroon Jeep located in the Crystal Keg parking lot. By the time the officer turned around, the Jeep left the parking lot and was traveling eastbound on Sprague Road. The weaving...
Cocaine-possessing New York driver arrested for drunken driving crash: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
Drunken driving, Amberwood Court: On Nov. 3, police were dispatched to Amberwood Court regarding a possible drunk driver. The caller said a man driving a white Toyota Rav4 with New York licenses plates backed out of an Amberwood Court driveway into their yard and hit an electrical box. The resident...
Thief leaves gas station without paying for beef stick and parfait: Strongsville Police Blotter
Shoplifting, Pearl Road: On Nov. 15, police were dispatched to Sheetz regarding a shoplifting incident at the Pearl Road gas station. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said they were suspicious a customer stole merchandise from the store. It was only after checking the surveillance footage that it...
Teen says friend’s mother tried to run her down in Gilmour parking lot: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A woman, 18, reported Nov. 23 that a vehicle had tried to run her down while she was in the parking lot of the Gilmour Academy Ice Arena. She said she had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck. She believed it was an intentional act, because...
Drunk driver flips car: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police and fire units responded to a rollover crash at 6:11 p.m. Nov. 6. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later questioned by police. The Lakewood woman said she crashed when she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. She reportedly showed signs of impairment and...
East Cleveland police investigating slaying of Maple Heights man
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Maple Heights man was found dead in East Cleveland on Saturday. East Cleveland police say 28-year-old Deshawn Davis was found in the 1700 block of Collamer Avenue on Saturday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office. Police are investigating the incident as...
Grand jury charges driver with murder in hit-and-run crash that killed Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cuyahoga County grand jury Monday accused a Cleveland man of murder in the death of firefighter Johnny Tetrick. Tetrick, 51, of Kirtland, was killed while working at an accident scene Nov. 19 on Interstate 90 in Bratenahl. He was struck by a car driven by Leander Bissell, 40, who then drove away, according to authorities.
Mother leaves sleeping toddlers unattended: Avon Police Blotter
A woman was arrested for child endangering at 3:52 p.m. Nov. 5 for leaving her two children, both 2 years old, unattended in a store parking lot. A witness called police and said the children appeared to be in distress due to the 77 degree temperature. Officers determined that the children did not need medical treatment and questioned their mother when she came out of the store.
Driver stopped for window tint, arrested for suspended license: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was stopped at 8:48 p.m. Nov. 25 for excessive window tint and was found to have a suspended license. He was cited for driving under suspension and was turned over to another agency on an outstanding warrant. Disturbance: West Union Street. Police responded to a call about a...
Gunshot hits pickup truck during road rage incident on I-90 in Lake County
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A shot fired during a road rage incident Monday on Interstate 90 in Lake County struck a pickup truck with four people inside, including two children. No one was wounded in the shooting, which occurred at about 5:40 p.m., but no arrests have been made,...
South Euclid police nab teens wanted for questioning in string of car thefts
After a 30 minute foot chase Friday, South Euclid police officers arrested two teenage suspects wanted for questioning in a string of car thefts.
Driver revived from overdose after hitting express lane wall: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Dispatched to a single-car crash in the northbound freeway express lanes at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 25, first responders found the driver, a Mayfield Heights woman, 26, unconscious in her Kia and revived her with Narcan, a brand-name form of naloxone used as an antidote for opioid overdoses. After being brought...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts driver who Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this month will be arraigned Monday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Marlon Hale was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault,...
Man Gets Shot With His Own Gun After Failed Robbery at Cleveland Target
A Cleveland man attempted to rob a victim in a Target parking lot, but the victim certainly got the last laugh. This event happened at Target on West 117th. Antwan Pryor was supposed to be buying an iPhone from someone he had met online. After getting in the victim’s car to look at the phone, Pryor pulled out a gun and attempted a robbery.
Argument in West Side mosque results in man getting shot, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An argument during evening prayer inside a West Side mosque ended when a man shot a fellow congregant outside the building, resulting in felonious assault charges, authorities say. Nasir Abdelrahman, 53, was arrested Nov. 21 and accused of shooting a fellow mosque goer in the biceps. The...
cleveland19.com
Driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter faces additional charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter is facing additional charges in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Prosecutors say Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, fled the scene of the crash on Nov. 19 in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
cleveland19.com
Arrest warrant issued for 43-year-old man for murder of Cleveland woman found dead in Pennsylvania
East Cleveland police giving out wheel-locks to slow down Hyundai, Kia car thieves. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Susie hasn't see her family in four years, Ali's brother graduated college and Bill is visiting his family spread out across three states. It's one of the happiest days to be a photojournalist - sharing the emotional airport send-offs and welcomes that begin the holiday season.
Business reports $12,000 check stolen in California: Brunswick Police Blotter
Man says that, as he walked, someone in a car pulled up, asked a question, pointed gun at him: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Chagrin Boulevard. At 8:05 p.m. Nov. 21, a Shaker Heights man, 39, reported that, on the day before as he walked in the area of Chagrin Boulevard and Ingleside Road, an unknown male suspect in a black Infiniti asked him a question he did not understand then pointed a gun at him.
