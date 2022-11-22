ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Confused and mumbling, drunk Akron driver tells officer he has water in the vehicle: Brecksville Police Blotter

Drunken driving, I-77: On Oct. 27, police observed a speeding Subaru Outback without illuminated taillights traveling 74 MPH in a 60-MPH zone heading northbound on I-77. At first, the driver didn’t pull over; however, eventually they pulled to the side near Richfield and drove a bit before realizing the officer was attempting to pull them over.
Mother leaves sleeping toddlers unattended: Avon Police Blotter

A woman was arrested for child endangering at 3:52 p.m. Nov. 5 for leaving her two children, both 2 years old, unattended in a store parking lot. A witness called police and said the children appeared to be in distress due to the 77 degree temperature. Officers determined that the children did not need medical treatment and questioned their mother when she came out of the store.
Driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter faces additional charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter is facing additional charges in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Prosecutors say Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, fled the scene of the crash on Nov. 19 in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Arrest warrant issued for 43-year-old man for murder of Cleveland woman found dead in Pennsylvania

East Cleveland police giving out wheel-locks to slow down Hyundai, Kia car thieves. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Susie hasn't see her family in four years, Ali's brother graduated college and Bill is visiting his family spread out across three states. It's one of the happiest days to be a photojournalist - sharing the emotional airport send-offs and welcomes that begin the holiday season.
