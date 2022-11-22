Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Shorthanded Louisville Suffocates Longwood for Bounce Back Win
LOUISVILLE. Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points to lead No. 10 Louisville to a 100-37 rout of Longwood on Friday. The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. The star junior guard, whose 21.2 scoring average was tied for 24th nationally entering Friday, was not needed against the Lancers (1-4) as her teammates jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first 4:04.
247Sports
Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne discusses rough start to season after loss to Cincinnati
Louisville completed its brutal trip to the Maui Invitational, suffering its third double-digit loss of the event in an 81-62 defeat to Cincinnati on Wednesday. That loss didn't just secure last place for Louisville in the event, it left the Cardinals at 0-6 in coach Kenny Payne's first year in the program.
OU-Texas Tech: Live game thread
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Sooners can lock up a winning season for the 24th year in a row with a victory tonight. But they'll have to do so against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in front of a hostile crowd. "We've got a great challenge now finishing out the...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Louisville: Everything to know for 2022 Governor’s Cup
The 2022 Governor’s Cup has arrived, as the Kentucky Wildcats will be looking to make it four-straight wins over the Louisville Cardinals when the Bluegrass rivals clash Saturday at 3 pm ET on the SEC Network. Go here for an online stream via WatchESPN. Use this stream to keep...
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check (football): Kentucky by 3. —Thirty-seven media members submitted Governor’s Cup predictions to the Lexington Herald-Leader. Twenty-six are picking the Wildcats, and 11 are taking the Cards. —The U of L volleyball team swept Notre Dame to lock up its third straight ACC regular season title. The Cards...
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kentucky vs. Louisville: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-2), but not for long. UK will play host again and welcome the Cardinals to Kroger Field, where kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. UK is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
fox34.com
Lady Raiders edge Blue Raiders in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders opened play in the Las Vegas Invitational with an 8-0 run in the last 2:13 to pull out a 72-67 win over Middle Tennessee State Friday afternoon. Tech trailed by 9 after one quarter. Down six starting the fourth, Texas Tech outscored...
WLKY.com
Thanksgiving Day practice: Holy Cross parents, alumni show support ahead of team's semifinal matchup
SHIVELY, Ky. — Every year the goal for high school football teams in Kentucky is to practice on Thanksgiving. One of the teams that did so this year is Holy Cross. "Now that we're here, the moment's surreal," said Holy Cross head coach Eric Dick. "You just want to live in it [the moment] as much as you can."
Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann on win vs. No. 21 Texas Tech, Justin Seuing's career day
Ohio State basketball beat No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing was the star of the show. The Hawaii native returned to his home state and posted a career-best game. Sueing opened the contest with a dunk and went on to score 33 points, grab eight rebounds and dish out five assists to help the Buckeyes earn their first win over a ranked opponent this season.
KCBD
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 25
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football playoff scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 25.
KCBD
Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Bangs, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wdrb.com
Louisville has dozens of free electric vehicle chargers. Thank this guy.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When it was built about a decade ago, the “Highland Green” building in the Cherokee Triangle had enough eco-friendly features to earn a “gold” certification from a national group that measures energy efficiency and sustainable design. But the building, which houses...
wdrb.com
Owners of popular disc golf course in Louisville working to reopen, gain support ahead of public hearing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular disc golf course in Louisville is trying to reopen after it was shut down by the city. More than a year after being ordered to shut down, Arrowhead Disc Golf Course supporters will have the chance to tell the city why it should reopen.
WLKY.com
Black, LGBTQ+ owned tea business set to open storefront in Germantown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After three years of online success, international recognition, and many sleepless nights, Arielle Clark is standing inside the fruits of her labor at 976 Barrett Avenue. It will be the first storefront for her business, Sis Got Tea, that is Black and LGBTQ+ owned. “The reason...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: November 23rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Foggy in the morning, mild in the afternoon. High of 63°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Tonight:. Cold front arrives around midnight, bringing windy and chilly conditions overnight. Low of 35°. Winds N 15-20 MPH....
fox34.com
Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather day with the potential for heavy snow and rain for the South Plains. A Winter Weather advisory (purple above) will go into effect for Lubbock county and the central portion of the viewing area at midnight. A Winter Storm warning (pink area above) will go into effect for the western third of the viewing area. Precipitation is beginning across the South Plains this evening and will continue off and on for the next 24 hours or so. Mostly rain expected for Lubbock but areas to the west, mainly along the NM/TX border will see snow. A wintry mix is possible for Lubbock overnight as temps drop closer to the freezing mark. Snowfall will be heaviest in the pink shaded areas above. Anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow possible there, but less than in inch expected in Lubbock. Driving conditions will become dangerous especially late tonight as roadways begin to freeze with dropping temperatures. Drive with extreme caution and remain off of roadways if possible.
wdrb.com
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
Pedro’s Tamales Opens New Location In Lubbock, More Expansion To Come
What the perfect time for the holidays, a new Pedro's Tamales is now open in the Lubbock area. Back in July, Chad told us about a new location coming to the area and their expansion plans, well one step has now been completed in Southwest Lubbock. This restaurant has a...
247Sports
