Louisville, KY

LouisvilleReport

Shorthanded Louisville Suffocates Longwood for Bounce Back Win

LOUISVILLE. Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points to lead No. 10 Louisville to a 100-37 rout of Longwood on Friday. The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. The star junior guard, whose 21.2 scoring average was tied for 24th nationally entering Friday, was not needed against the Lancers (1-4) as her teammates jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first 4:04.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

OU-Texas Tech: Live game thread

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Sooners can lock up a winning season for the 24th year in a row with a victory tonight. But they'll have to do so against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in front of a hostile crowd. "We've got a great challenge now finishing out the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (football): Kentucky by 3. —Thirty-seven media members submitted Governor’s Cup predictions to the Lexington Herald-Leader. Twenty-six are picking the Wildcats, and 11 are taking the Cards. —The U of L volleyball team swept Notre Dame to lock up its third straight ACC regular season title. The Cards...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox34.com

Lady Raiders edge Blue Raiders in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders opened play in the Las Vegas Invitational with an 8-0 run in the last 2:13 to pull out a 72-67 win over Middle Tennessee State Friday afternoon. Tech trailed by 9 after one quarter. Down six starting the fourth, Texas Tech outscored...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann on win vs. No. 21 Texas Tech, Justin Seuing's career day

Ohio State basketball beat No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing was the star of the show. The Hawaii native returned to his home state and posted a career-best game. Sueing opened the contest with a dunk and went on to score 33 points, grab eight rebounds and dish out five assists to help the Buckeyes earn their first win over a ranked opponent this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
KCBD

Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
LUBBOCK, TX
High School Football PRO

Bangs, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brazos Christian School football team will have a game with Lubbock Christian School on November 25, 2022, 13:00:00.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: November 23rd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Foggy in the morning, mild in the afternoon. High of 63°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Tonight:. Cold front arrives around midnight, bringing windy and chilly conditions overnight. Low of 35°. Winds N 15-20 MPH....
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather day with the potential for heavy snow and rain for the South Plains. A Winter Weather advisory (purple above) will go into effect for Lubbock county and the central portion of the viewing area at midnight. A Winter Storm warning (pink area above) will go into effect for the western third of the viewing area. Precipitation is beginning across the South Plains this evening and will continue off and on for the next 24 hours or so. Mostly rain expected for Lubbock but areas to the west, mainly along the NM/TX border will see snow. A wintry mix is possible for Lubbock overnight as temps drop closer to the freezing mark. Snowfall will be heaviest in the pink shaded areas above. Anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow possible there, but less than in inch expected in Lubbock. Driving conditions will become dangerous especially late tonight as roadways begin to freeze with dropping temperatures. Drive with extreme caution and remain off of roadways if possible.
LUBBOCK, TX
wdrb.com

Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

