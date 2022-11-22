Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania’s Bear Hunting Numbers This Season Are Incredible
New Pennsylvania bear hunting numbers show hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader, and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that concluded on Nov. 22. According to a preliminary report from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in...
therecord-online.com
Analysis: Pennsylvania’s low unemployment rate masks bigger problems
HARRISBURG, PA – A low unemployment rate in Pennsylvania reflects a tight labor market, but too much emphasis on one statistic can obscure the struggles of the state economy. Pennsylvania’s “extraordinarily tight” labor market has meant an unemployment rate of 4%, the lowest since 1976. While that’s good news...
Autism bill would help families, move Pennsylvania forward | Opinion
A licensure bill for behavior analysts is badly needed. Lawmakers should tackle the issue in the next legislative session. The post Autism bill would help families, move Pennsylvania forward | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
State College
School Districts Challenged by Staffing Shortages
Statewide, the number of new teachers has plummeted. “Ten years ago, 20,000 new teachers were entering the field each year. Last year, only 6,000 did so,” said acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Eric Hagarty on Sept. 30. Representatives for local schools told The Centre County Gazette...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer hunting in Pennsylvania starts this weekend
The biggest day on the Pennsylvania hunting calendar — opening day of the firearms season on deer — begins at a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. More than 850,000 people have purchased some form of general hunting license, from resident adult to mentored youth, this year. For families,...
Farm and Dairy
Pennsylvania potato growers celebrate 100 years of cooperation
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. — Potatoes roll down the grading line at one of Troyer Land Resources’s storage barns in northwest Pennsylvania on a November afternoon. These freshly cleaned potatoes are destined to become potato chips at Herr’s, one of the snack food manufacturers that put Pennsylvania on the map as the Snack Food Capital of the U.S.
Weis Markets recalling ice cream sold in Pa. due to undeclared allergens
SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that it has issued a recall on Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream. According to the company, some of the containers of this ice cream may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People who have a severe sensitivity to soy or coconut […]
kiowacountypress.net
Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
(The Center Square) - A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That's according to a new report, "Poisonous Coverup," published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, "nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup" of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative: the right step for Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
Carbon pollution is the leading greenhouse gas that causes climate change. Pennsylvania is the fifth largest generator of carbon pollution in the country, so it is great news that our state is part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a successful bipartisan effort that cuts carbon pollution coming from power plants.
Pennsylvania to soon ban sales of burning bush
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species.
AG Josh Shapiro, others call on companies to halt payments for Pink Energy customers
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several attorney generals including Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro sent a letter to companies asking for the suspension of loan payments for customers of Pink Energy. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, with a coalition of other attorney generals, sent a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight...
Low-cost carriers to expand service at Pennsylvania airport | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Pennsylvania
Today’s society has many ways to invest your money, but land is among the most underestimated. Many people consider it a risky and unprofitable investment, and it is a terrible myth because vacant land can generate greater financial resources. Unsurprisingly, land remains a popular investment among the privileged, with the country’s wealthiest individuals purchasing property at dizzying speed.
Lancaster Farming
A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground
The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
Doug Mastriano supporters flooding Pa. courts with baseless recount petitions
PHILADELPHIA — Doug Mastriano lost by a lot. But some of his supporters wrongly believe the results are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. So now election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law.
Public utility to pipe water to residents of ‘Gasland’ town in Pennsylvania
SPRINGVILLE, Pa. — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
Small Business Saturday events happening across Central Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — This weekend, Small Business Saturday will take place in different areas across Central Pennsylvania to help support local businesses while crossing off your holiday shopping list. Starting in Centre County, shoppers at small businesses in Bellefonte can purchase a tote bag and collect unique pins from each location. Those who collect at least […]
PennLive.com
Thanksgiving store hours; lawmakers’ pay raises; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. High: 56; Low: 30. Sunny. Pay raises: State lawmakers will receive a 7.8% pay increase on Dec. 1, the largest bump in legislative salaries in over a quarter of a century. Rank-and-file members will make $102,844 yearly. Lawmakers who hold caucus leadership posts make more.
Future of bicycle safety bill uncertain after Pennsylvania Senate amendments lead to veto
PITTSBURGH — A white bicycle adorned in flowers sits at the intersection of Forbes and South Bellefield avenues in Oakland, where Susan Hicks died in 2015 while riding her bicycle. “I think it really woke a lot of people up, from PennDOT, from the universities, from the city …...
How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not...
