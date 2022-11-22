ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
therecord-online.com

Analysis: Pennsylvania’s low unemployment rate masks bigger problems

HARRISBURG, PA – A low unemployment rate in Pennsylvania reflects a tight labor market, but too much emphasis on one statistic can obscure the struggles of the state economy. Pennsylvania’s “extraordinarily tight” labor market has meant an unemployment rate of 4%, the lowest since 1976. While that’s good news...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

School Districts Challenged by Staffing Shortages

Statewide, the number of new teachers has plummeted. “Ten years ago, 20,000 new teachers were entering the field each year. Last year, only 6,000 did so,” said acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Eric Hagarty on Sept. 30. Representatives for local schools told The Centre County Gazette...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deer hunting in Pennsylvania starts this weekend

The biggest day on the Pennsylvania hunting calendar — opening day of the firearms season on deer — begins at a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. More than 850,000 people have purchased some form of general hunting license, from resident adult to mentored youth, this year. For families,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Farm and Dairy

Pennsylvania potato growers celebrate 100 years of cooperation

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. — Potatoes roll down the grading line at one of Troyer Land Resources’s storage barns in northwest Pennsylvania on a November afternoon. These freshly cleaned potatoes are destined to become potato chips at Herr’s, one of the snack food manufacturers that put Pennsylvania on the map as the Snack Food Capital of the U.S.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

(The Center Square) - A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That's according to a new report, "Poisonous Coverup," published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, "nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup" of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Pennsylvania

Today’s society has many ways to invest your money, but land is among the most underestimated. Many people consider it a risky and unprofitable investment, and it is a terrible myth because vacant land can generate greater financial resources. Unsurprisingly, land remains a popular investment among the privileged, with the country’s wealthiest individuals purchasing property at dizzying speed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground

The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
ODENTON, MD
WTAJ

Small Business Saturday events happening across Central Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — This weekend, Small Business Saturday will take place in different areas across Central Pennsylvania to help support local businesses while crossing off your holiday shopping list. Starting in Centre County, shoppers at small businesses in Bellefonte can purchase a tote bag and collect unique pins from each location. Those who collect at least […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy