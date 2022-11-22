Read full article on original website
Enchant 'Christmas light maze' in St. Pete open for the holidays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Enchant's Christmas light adventure is back in St. Petersburg, and this year there are all new features including the story-themed maze, the "Everwhite" tree and the starry night chandelier effect. It may not snow in the Tampa Bay area, but Enchant will surely put you...
Crowds turn out for in-person Black Friday shopping in Tampa
It’s a holiday that’s changed in recent years with the pandemic shifting more shopping online, but shoppers in Tampa were excited to snag the deals in-person this Black Friday.
wfla.com
Tampa Bay Winter Village
There is a fun activity you can do to bond with your family happening right here in Tampa Bay. Since 2016, the Tampa Downtown Partnership has brought the sights and sounds of the holidays to Downtown Tampa with the Winter Village, presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ashly Anderson with...
fox13news.com
Largo Holiday Lights display kickoff spotlights the importance of family
LARGO, Fla. - Largo Central Park lit up with holiday lights this Thanksgiving for the annual family-friendly tradition. The first night brought out crowds of people. It's an annual tradition for some, but for other attendees, it was their first time visiting. "We just wanted to come out and check...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Holidays abound, parades, craft festivals & more
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, now that we’ve slept off the tryptophan from Thanksgiving dinner and are moving straight in to the holiday season. From Small Business Saturday markets, to millions of holiday lights twinkling in the Trop, to parades and watch parties, there’s something […]
fox13news.com
How you can hang your Christmas lights like the professionals
TAMPA, Fla. - The Thanksgiving holiday is officially behind us, which means you won't be judged for putting up your Christmas lights. As magical as the lights can be, they can also be a major pain. "Last year it was tripping so much I thought we had an electrical problem...
fox13news.com
Made in Tampa Bay 2022 holiday gift guide
TAMPA, Fla. - There's no better time of year to shop small and shop local than the holidays. This year, we have a gift list with something for everyone – and the products are all made in Tampa Bay. Sunshine City Colors. Sunshine City Colors started with the owner...
Where to find the most DAZZLING Christmas lights in Tampa Bay
Look no further, your family’s 2022 guide for the best holiday lights in Tampa Bay is here! There’s no better way to put your family into the holiday spirit than touring one of the beautiful Christmas light displays! Related stories we think you’ll love: The Best Christmas Events for Families in Tampa Bay Our Favorite Family-Friendly […]
Thousands of Black Friday shoppers expected at Westfield Brandon
Westfield Brandon leaders are expecting thousands of shoppers to visit the mall through the holiday weekend.
Tarpon Springs band performs in 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Tarpon Springs Outdoor Performance Ensemble is one of 10 high school bands around the country that performed in the 96th Annual Macy's Day Parade.
Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
The Weekly Challenger
Trunk or Treat at Lake Vista is back!
ST. PETERSBURG — Lake Vista Recreation Center parking lot was packed Halloween night with youngsters scurrying for candy at the 2022 Trunk or Treat event. Marci Neal, director of Lake Vista Recreation Center, expressed excitement about providing a safe and fun environment for the community and the return of trunk or treat to the park.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Thanksgiving break is upon us and there are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay with the kids and guests visiting from out of tow–including a thrill ride on the water on the NEW Bay Rocket jet boat in downtown Tampa! While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, […]
Tarpon Springs High School marching band will close Macy’s 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Pinellas County high school will introduce Santa Claus.
12th annual Shopapalooza Festival kicks off Saturday, Nov. 26 at Vinoy Park
The 12th annual Shopapalooza kicks off Saturday, November 26 at 10 a.m. and will feature more than 350 local vendors.
Beach Beacon
Seminole set to spread cheer with holiday events
SEMINOLE — The holiday season is just around the corner, and area officials are working to make Christmas wishes come true. The Rotary Club of Lake Seminole will host a kickoff event Friday, Dec. 2, for its annual Red Sled initiative, which collects donated gifts for foster kids in Pinellas County.
Flight radar shows Thanksgiving air travel over US
Over 54 million Americans were expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving — that's about 98% the number of travelers compared to pre-pandemic volumes, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
‘It’s been a whirlwind’: Couple to wed in front of 40K strangers on Lakeland Christmas Parade float
A couple will wed in front of 40,000 strangers on a Lakeland Christmas Parade float.
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Santa Claus waves during the 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 24, 2022. (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)
tampamagazines.com
Black Friday Deals in Tampa Bay
Everybody waits all year for the unbeatable deals that businesses have to offer on Black Friday — including in Tampa Bay. We’ve rounded up the following local deals:. Café Quiquiriqui located in Hotel Haya will be offering deals on Black Friday only from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. It will have a complimentary cold brew coffee con Leche with any food or drink purchased, as well as its new menu available starting on Black Friday with seasonal pastries, roasted corn salad, Guava Pastelitos and more.
