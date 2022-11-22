ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfla.com

Tampa Bay Winter Village

There is a fun activity you can do to bond with your family happening right here in Tampa Bay. Since 2016, the Tampa Downtown Partnership has brought the sights and sounds of the holidays to Downtown Tampa with the Winter Village, presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ashly Anderson with...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Largo Holiday Lights display kickoff spotlights the importance of family

LARGO, Fla. - Largo Central Park lit up with holiday lights this Thanksgiving for the annual family-friendly tradition. The first night brought out crowds of people. It's an annual tradition for some, but for other attendees, it was their first time visiting. "We just wanted to come out and check...
LARGO, FL
WFLA

Tampa Bay Weekend: Holidays abound, parades, craft festivals & more

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, now that we’ve slept off the tryptophan from Thanksgiving dinner and are moving straight in to the holiday season. From Small Business Saturday markets, to millions of holiday lights twinkling in the Trop, to parades and watch parties, there’s something […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

How you can hang your Christmas lights like the professionals

TAMPA, Fla. - The Thanksgiving holiday is officially behind us, which means you won't be judged for putting up your Christmas lights. As magical as the lights can be, they can also be a major pain. "Last year it was tripping so much I thought we had an electrical problem...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Made in Tampa Bay 2022 holiday gift guide

TAMPA, Fla. - There's no better time of year to shop small and shop local than the holidays. This year, we have a gift list with something for everyone – and the products are all made in Tampa Bay. Sunshine City Colors. Sunshine City Colors started with the owner...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Trunk or Treat at Lake Vista is back!

ST. PETERSBURG — Lake Vista Recreation Center parking lot was packed Halloween night with youngsters scurrying for candy at the 2022 Trunk or Treat event. Marci Neal, director of Lake Vista Recreation Center, expressed excitement about providing a safe and fun environment for the community and the return of trunk or treat to the park.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Seminole set to spread cheer with holiday events

SEMINOLE — The holiday season is just around the corner, and area officials are working to make Christmas wishes come true. The Rotary Club of Lake Seminole will host a kickoff event Friday, Dec. 2, for its annual Red Sled initiative, which collects donated gifts for foster kids in Pinellas County.
SEMINOLE, FL
WFLA

Flight radar shows Thanksgiving air travel over US

Over 54 million Americans were expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving — that's about 98% the number of travelers compared to pre-pandemic volumes, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Black Friday Deals in Tampa Bay

Everybody waits all year for the unbeatable deals that businesses have to offer on Black Friday — including in Tampa Bay. We’ve rounded up the following local deals:. Café Quiquiriqui located in Hotel Haya will be offering deals on Black Friday only from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. It will have a complimentary cold brew coffee con Leche with any food or drink purchased, as well as its new menu available starting on Black Friday with seasonal pastries, roasted corn salad, Guava Pastelitos and more.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy