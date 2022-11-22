ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

20+ Black Friday security camera deals: Save 50% on Blink and Arlo bundles

As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my cats while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my boys sleeping on their favorite comfy blankets via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription.
Android Police

Sonos products almost never go on sale, but they're 20% off for Black Friday

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you look around my house, you'll notice a few consistent things in every room: plants, and Sonos speakers. I've spent a lot of money on plants over the years, but I've spent far more on Play:1s, Play:5s, Arcs, Beams, Subs, and various Ikea collabs that I somehow thought were good investments at the time. While there are other connected speaker ecosystems out there, including those from Amazon and Google, nothing just works like Sonos.
TheStreet

This Smart Garage Door Control Is Just $17 on Amazon for Black Friday

If you're on a smart home kick, like smart bulbs and voice assistants, there's another device you could be missing. With the Chamberlain myQ Hub for your garage door, you can complete your household smart network. Chamberlain’s myQ Hub has also returned to an all-time-low price of just $16.98 on...
Digital Trends

Sonos Beam vs. Sonos Arc: Which soundbar should you buy?

When it comes to home audio, Sonos is the kind of go-to name that is backed by years of phenomenal sound quality, intuitive features, and wire-free listening. From the company’s smallest wireless speakers to its most monolithic systems, the Sonos experience is buttressed by the amazing Sonos app (available for iOS and Android devices), a control center that grants access to a number of music streaming platforms, audio calibration tools, and much more.
Rolling Stone

Black Friday Deal: Google’s Newly-Released Pixel 6A Smartphone Is Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Google recently announced its new Pixel 6A smartphone and just a few short months after its release, you can already snag it on sale for Black Friday at Amazon. Originally priced at $449, the new Pixel smartphone is down to just $299 — the lowest price we’ve seen since its release (for reference, Google currently has the same phone retailing at $449+). Buy: Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and...
Engadget

The best Black Friday robot vacuum and smart home deals

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Going from zero...
knowtechie.com

This 1080P webcam with microphone is only $39 right now

If you work from home, you’ve probably had your fair share of video calls. Now, you can snag an awesome 1080P webcam for under $50. The EMEET C970L 1080P webcam has Autofocus HD and an electric privacy mode feature. There is also a built-in webcam light. Regularly priced at $89.99, it’s currently on sale for $37.99.
Android Headlines

Black Friday: Secure your home with Arlo smart home security products

If you feel it’s necessary to secure your home, Arlo can help with that. Arlo is actually hosting a sale for its smart home security products as part of Black Friday. A bunch of the company’s products are now available via Amazon. Arlo Essential indoor camera – $74.82...
Android Headlines

Black Friday: Amazon's new Smart Thermostat is now only $42

For Black Friday, Amazon is discounting its own Smart Thermostat. Making it just $41.99, down from its regular price of $65. Which is a pretty good deal for what you’re getting here. It’s also good for an all-time low on this smart thermostat. Of course, that’s not the...
techeblog.com

Hyperkin Xbox 360 Controller Replica with USB-C Connectivity Unveiled, Called Xenon

Microsoft released the original Xbox 360 console just over 17-years-ago, and Hyperkin is paying tribute with Xenon. This modern Xbox 360 controller replica is compatible with theXbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC platforms. Unlike the the original controller, this one comes with USB-C connectivity as well as a standard headphone jack.
TechRadar

The best mesh router Black Friday deals to expand your home Wi-Fi

BLACK FRIDAY DELL DEALS: JUMP TO... Looking for mesh Wi-Fi Black Friday deals to boost your home's wireless network? Then we've got you covered. Black Friday sales have now officially begun, making this an ideal time to upgrade your home Wi-Fi. Many of the top-ranking products usually have a hefty price tag attached, but the discounts applied at this timer of year can shave a great deal off the asking price of mesh Wi-Fi routers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy