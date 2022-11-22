Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you look around my house, you'll notice a few consistent things in every room: plants, and Sonos speakers. I've spent a lot of money on plants over the years, but I've spent far more on Play:1s, Play:5s, Arcs, Beams, Subs, and various Ikea collabs that I somehow thought were good investments at the time. While there are other connected speaker ecosystems out there, including those from Amazon and Google, nothing just works like Sonos.

22 HOURS AGO