San Marcos, CA

chulavistatoday.com

A Chula Vista resident was selected as a MolinaCares Community Champion

A Chula Vista resident was among two San Diego residents who were recognized by Molina Healthcare of California and received a $5,000 grant to pay forward to the nonprofit organization of their choice. Sebastian Martinez of Chula Vista, Monica Rocha of San Diego, and Jerry Troyer of La Mesa were...
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

San Diegans hit the stores for Black Friday

SAN DIEGO — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday. By 10:00 a.m. the Target parking lot in Mission Valley was already packed. Joe Gonzalez, his wife and two little boys were out looking for deals on toys and pajamas. "I feel like a lot of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
scvnews.com

Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego

When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Friday Flyer

Massive county employee shortage affecting services

The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SWEETWATER DRAINS LOVELAND RESERVOIR TO DEAD POOL LEVEL TO SAVE ITS RATEPAYERS MONEY-- AT THE EXPENSE OF RURAL RESIDENTS, WILDLIFE, AND FIRE PROTECTION

Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

$85M City Heights Project Delivers Affordable Housing

What was for decades was part of the City Heights site of a Ford car dealership has become home to low income families and elderly renters in a combined project that its developers hope will become a model for others throughout San Diego. “The need is great, demand is high,”...
SAN DIEGO, CA

