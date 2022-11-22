Read full article on original website
chulavistatoday.com
A Chula Vista resident was selected as a MolinaCares Community Champion
A Chula Vista resident was among two San Diego residents who were recognized by Molina Healthcare of California and received a $5,000 grant to pay forward to the nonprofit organization of their choice. Sebastian Martinez of Chula Vista, Monica Rocha of San Diego, and Jerry Troyer of La Mesa were...
San Diegans hit the stores for Black Friday
SAN DIEGO — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday. By 10:00 a.m. the Target parking lot in Mission Valley was already packed. Joe Gonzalez, his wife and two little boys were out looking for deals on toys and pajamas. "I feel like a lot of...
scvnews.com
Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now...
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
Now serving: Downtown San Diego | Tacos El Gordo opens in Gaslamp
SAN DIEGO — After years of waiting for a grand opening in the Gaslamp, Tacos El Gordo finally opened its doors in Downtown San Diego. The taco shop originally started in Tijuana has three locations in South San Diego. The downtown spot marks its fourth one in the county.
‘Christmas on Knob Hill’ lights up North County neighborhood for 34th year
Bill Gilfillen, a retired Navy officer, has also been dubbed the "Griswald" of his neighborhood.
San Diego Tries — Again — to Develop a Vacant Property in the Heart of North Park
The historic Woolworth building in North Park has been sitting vacant on a prime piece of real estate along University Avenue for years, despite the city of San Diego’s attempts to renovate it. But the city is ready to try — once again — to redevelop the property.
The Friday Flyer
Massive county employee shortage affecting services
The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
kyma.com
Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
San Diego Channel
San Diego homebuyers need $212,577 annually to afford a home, study says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Homebuyers across the country need to earn substantially more money than they did a year ago to buy a home. The increases are especially big in California, which includes America's Finest City. Buyers currently have to be able to afford a $5,314 mortgage payment to...
Bay Ho Distribution Center Near I-5 Part of $46.3M Sale, Leaseback
A Bay Ho distribution facility was part of a $46.3 million sale and leaseback deal, according to a real estate brokerage. The center, at 5959 Santa Fe St., was built in 1980 and is 131,299 square feet. CBRE‘s Matt Carlson, Hunter Rowe, Sean Williams, Roger Carlson, along with the company’s...
eastcountymagazine.org
SWEETWATER DRAINS LOVELAND RESERVOIR TO DEAD POOL LEVEL TO SAVE ITS RATEPAYERS MONEY-- AT THE EXPENSE OF RURAL RESIDENTS, WILDLIFE, AND FIRE PROTECTION
Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
KTVU FOX 2
Accused Club Q shooter has multiple ties to California
The alleged Colorado Springs nightclub shooter has deep connections to California. Reports claim Anderson Lee Aldrich was born in San Diego and his grandfather served as a state assemblymember.
Protesters occupy county building as tenants reel from rent relief program’s end
Tenants and advocates staged a sit-in protest at the San Diego County Housing and Community Development Services building on Tuesday, calling on county officials to address issues with the defunct COVID rent relief program that left thousands of renters in the region facing eviction. The county’s emergency rental assistance (ERA)...
$2M lotto Scratchers ticket purchased in East County
There's a new millionaire in town. A woman who purchased a Scratcher in El Cajon won big this week, according to press release from the California Lottery.
6 Kayakers in La Jolla Among Multiple Thanksgiving Day Rescues by San Diego Lifeguards
Lifeguards on Thursday helped six kayakers who had difficulty getting back to shore due to high coastal winds in La Jolla, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman said. Around noon, offshore winds became a challenge for the kayakers, said the SDFD’s Jose Ysea. The six kayakers did not suffer injuries, he added.
San Diego Business Journal
$85M City Heights Project Delivers Affordable Housing
What was for decades was part of the City Heights site of a Ford car dealership has become home to low income families and elderly renters in a combined project that its developers hope will become a model for others throughout San Diego. “The need is great, demand is high,”...
LIST: Restaurants in San Diego offering dine-in, takeout on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is here and not everyone is in the mood to handle a multi-course spread for their entire family this year.
