I would like to purchase a new power bank for our son for Christmas but having spent hours researching I am none the wiser. They seem so complicated to buy, not all have USB C in and out. What are in and out used for? That is just the start of it, different specs and different speeds. He uses his for artwork so needs to charge it quite often if out and about. Can anyone help please with advice please. He has also looked and is equally confused. We have both spent so much time with Google and are so confused. Thanks.

1 DAY AGO