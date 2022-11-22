Read full article on original website
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Guardians of the Galaxy episode removed from Disney+ after it spoils Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is dropping tomorrow (November 25), carrying on from the first two films in the franchise and setting up the third. But it looks like Disney+ spoiled a plot element from the special with their...
Emmerdale: Biggest mistakes to date.
Not having Lorraine and Carol Nelson, as victims of the plane crash. Not having Jayesha and Sangeeta Parmar as victims of the plane crash. Not having The Marsden family as victims of the storm (Ronnie, Frances, Ali and Elaine) Killing off Vic Windsor - left a huge gap on the...
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special rights the movies' biggest wrong
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Mantis is a pretty big deal in Marvel Comics. Before she became a Guardian of the Galaxy, Pom Klementieff's character was a card-carrying member of the Avengers, as well as a bride of Kang at one point. And surprisingly enough, she even appeared in a DC Justice League comic too, thinly disguised as a character named Willow.
Luther movie reveals first pictures and plot details for Idris Elba's comeback
Luther's long-awaited movie continuation has been shrouded in mystery, but details are finally starting to trickle out. The latest Empire Magazine has a few plot details as well as the first two images from the film, giving us a hint as to what we can expect. The first photo sees...
Mean Girls star makes sequel plea to Tina Fey
Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert has added her name to the list of stars who want a sequel. The actress played Toaster Strudel heir, Julius Caesar hater and follicle-secret keeper Gretchen Wieners in the classic teen movie, and she'd like to see what her character and the other Plastics are up to now.
Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher explains Diane's doubts over Beau
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher, who plays Diane Hutchinson on the show, has opened up about her character’s doubts over Beau. In next week's episodes, after gossip about Tony Hutchinson’s past makes headlines in the local newspaper, Zara suggests he release a family photo and a statement in order to do some damage control.
Bambi horror movie will turn the deer into a "vicious killing machine"
As if Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey wasn't enough to completely ruin our childhoods, Bambi: The Reckoning has been announced. As reported by Dread Central, ITN Studios and Jagged Edge Productions have teamed up to tackle the adorable deer that loses his mum to evil hunters. No plot details have been revealed as yet, but we can probably assume the film will deal with Bambi getting revenge on the people that murdered his mother.
Hollyoaks' Verity Hutchinson makes huge decision in Eric story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired a twist for Verity Hutchinson in her brother Eric Foster's radical misogyny storyline. In previous episodes, Eric's laptop – which contains proof of him being The Love Boat spiker and his involvement in incel group Men First – went missing right when he had agreed to hand it over to Verity.
Deceased actors who should of won an Oscar in their career
*Not counting the lifetime achievement, honorary or humanitarian Oscar. Before reading the thread, these were the first people that I thought of:- MrMarple wrote: ». Before reading the thread, these were the first people that I thought of:- Angela Lansbury. Agnes Moorehead. Thelma Ritter. Montgomery Clift. It's kinda sad all...
The Lone Ranger BBC TV 1949-1960’s
Only us oldies will remember this USA TV series broadcast on BBC TV children's hour during the 1950’s andthe 1960”s! 🌞🌞🌞. There were some episodes shown on Talking Pictures TV when they started their Saturday Morning Pictures slot, as I recall they showed about seven or eight episodes before taking it off, a few months later it came back with another batch, again only a handful of episodes, don’t think they’ve shown anymore since.
Coronation Street airs shock Hope hammer scenes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Tonight's (November 24) episode of Coronation Street saw Hope suspended from school after re-enacting one of her dad John Stape's murders with a hammer. Earlier in the episode, Hope took the hammer from Tyrone's tool box and told her friend Sam that she wanted to make...
Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia In Red Dress She Revealed On Instagram
Porsha Williams is married! The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star married Simon Guobadia, 57, in a gorgeous red dress she previously accidentally revealed on Instagram. The beauty shared a few new photos from the epic wedding on Nov. 25, and added an enthusiastic and loving caption to them. “Mr....
Emmerdale airs surprise proposal in Mack and Charity storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow from Thursday night's episode (November 24). Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd popped the question to Charity Dingle in the show's latest episode. Mack made his impulsive decision as he struggled with the revelation that Chloe Harris is pregnant with his baby. Thursday night's episode saw Mack become worried when...
Robert Downey Jr's new Netflix movie Sr lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Robert Downey Jr.'s new Netflix documentary, Sr., has been thoroughly approved by critics so far, scoring a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film sees the former Marvel actor recount the life and career of his late father, Robert Downey Sr., who passed away last year. The documentary, which is...
EE: which characters wouldn’t you mind returning as a recast?
Some characters are too iconic to recast but other past characters could probably return if the original actor/actress didn’t want to come back. I’d be ok with a little mo and Zoe recast. It’s been long enough that they could look a bit different and I personally didn’t feel like either were ‘iconic’ characters. But I do think their characters would benefit and enhance current storylines.
Corrie - Mary
I actually believe Patti Clare is a decent actress. However, oh my good God, what have the producers/writers done to the character of Mary? Every appearance is cringingly awful. I’m presuming the powers that be consider her funny but it’s just so bad I almost have to look away. This play nonsense is totally horrendous to sit through.
Avatar 2 is officially finished ahead of its release next month
Avatar: The Way of Water is officially finished ahead of its release next month. The long-awaited sequel, which has been 13 years in the making, is due to be released on December 16, with the final touches being applied over the course of the last few months. Producer Jon Landau...
Glass Onion's Jessica Henwick is asking for what she wants in her roles
Jessica Henwick is no stranger to stardom. She has featured in some of the most successful and lauded franchises, from The Matrix to Game of Thrones. Now she joins the whodunnit world of Benoit Blanc and the impressive ensemble of Glass Onion. Ahead of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's...
