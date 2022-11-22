As if Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey wasn't enough to completely ruin our childhoods, Bambi: The Reckoning has been announced. As reported by Dread Central, ITN Studios and Jagged Edge Productions have teamed up to tackle the adorable deer that loses his mum to evil hunters. No plot details have been revealed as yet, but we can probably assume the film will deal with Bambi getting revenge on the people that murdered his mother.

20 HOURS AGO