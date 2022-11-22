ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 20: Vote off #7 - November 25 - 9.15pm - ITV1

One step closer to Cyclone, and two steps away from the finale. Slightly later start as ITV have the honour of closing day 6 of the World Cup with England v USA. With an extra-strong cuppa in hand, @ChrisMoyles fills us in on what's the first things he's going to do, now he's free from Camp! ☕️ #ImACeleb.
E! News

Coco Austin Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Ice-T Praises Her Parenting Skills

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. While Coco Austin may face criticism online over her parenting choices, Ice-T couldn't be more proud of his wife. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star praises the mother of his daughter Chanel in a heartwarming message played during her appearance on Nov. 22's Tamron Hall.
Parade

The Real Reason Val Chmerkovskiy Will Not Be on 'Dancing with the Stars' Tonight

COVID-19 has hit Dancing with the Stars once again and this time it is pro Val Chmerkovskiy who has tested positive. Val broke the news on Instagram that he will not be able to compete with Gabby Windey on tonight’s Halloween Night episode, and that he would be replaced by Alan Bersten, who was voted off the show along with his partner Jessie James Decker last week.
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set

Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
digitalspy.com

What do you miss about some of the earlier series of Strictly?

Place just for people to vent about what they miss from previous series- whether it be major or minor; whether it be as far back as Series 1 or even as recently as last year. This isn’t a ‘bring back (insert thing here)’ post but more a post to reminisce.
People

Dancing with the Stars Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Expecting First Baby

"There's just so much love to give and I cannot wait to finally give it to a little baby," Karagach tells PEOPLE Dancing with the Stars crowned a new champion on Monday, but the DWTS family will grow even more this spring. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that DWTS pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are expecting their first baby in May. "We've wanted a family ever since we've gotten married and we've been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby," Karagach, 30, tells...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale airs surprise proposal in Mack and Charity storyline

Emmerdale spoilers follow from Thursday night's episode (November 24). Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd popped the question to Charity Dingle in the show's latest episode. Mack made his impulsive decision as he struggled with the revelation that Chloe Harris is pregnant with his baby. Thursday night's episode saw Mack become worried when...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale: Biggest mistakes to date.

Not having Lorraine and Carol Nelson, as victims of the plane crash. Not having Jayesha and Sangeeta Parmar as victims of the plane crash. Not having The Marsden family as victims of the storm (Ronnie, Frances, Ali and Elaine) Killing off Vic Windsor - left a huge gap on the...
digitalspy.com

Drag Race UK's Danny Beard never saw herself as a Ru Girl

Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Danny Beard about her time on Drag Race UK. Season four...
digitalspy.com

Strictly Come Dancing Week 10 Discussion Thread - Sat 26 Nov @ 7.15pm & Sun 27 Nov @ 6pm

I'm looking forward to tonight. The competition always gets more serious after Blackpool, and this week almost feels like the beginning of the end. I'm hoping for a good show on my birthday weekend, and really hope Hamza (my fave) doesn't go home on my birthday tomorrow! (Yes I know that it's recorded tonight, and I will probably look at the spoiler, especially if I am worried about him).
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who reveals new look at David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor

Doctor Who is going all-out for its 60th anniversary next year, with Russell T Davies returning as showrunner and bringing back David Tennant play The Doctor in the lead-up to Ncuti Gatwa taking over the role. There's even a new logo. With the legendary sci-fi series moving to Disney+ outside the UK, it looks like it might be bigger than ever.
digitalspy.com

Wednesday's Luis Guzmán talks on-screen chemistry with Catherine Zeta-Jones

Wednesday star Luis Guzmán has talked about his on-screen chemistry with co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actor, who plays Gomez in the spinoff to The Addams Family, praised the Morticia actress when speaking exclusively with Digital Spy. "It was great. I thought we had a really good bond with each...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks' Verity Hutchinson makes huge decision in Eric story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired a twist for Verity Hutchinson in her brother Eric Foster's radical misogyny storyline. In previous episodes, Eric's laptop – which contains proof of him being The Love Boat spiker and his involvement in incel group Men First – went missing right when he had agreed to hand it over to Verity.
digitalspy.com

Mean Girls star makes sequel plea to Tina Fey

Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert has added her name to the list of stars who want a sequel. The actress played Toaster Strudel heir, Julius Caesar hater and follicle-secret keeper Gretchen Wieners in the classic teen movie, and she'd like to see what her character and the other Plastics are up to now.
digitalspy.com

Corrie. Thursday 24th November, at 8pm. If I Had a Hammer.

Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion - on a Thursday. Hope steals a hammer from Tyrone's tool box and hides her cash in a tin in a cupboard. In the school corridor, Hope approaches a couple of year 11 girls and tells them that she'll be giving a reading from the John Stape book later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy