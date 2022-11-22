"There's just so much love to give and I cannot wait to finally give it to a little baby," Karagach tells PEOPLE Dancing with the Stars crowned a new champion on Monday, but the DWTS family will grow even more this spring. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that DWTS pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are expecting their first baby in May. "We've wanted a family ever since we've gotten married and we've been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby," Karagach, 30, tells...

3 DAYS AGO