Cameron Hildreth’s triple-double leads Wake Forest over Hampton
Cameron Hildreth posted a triple-double and Damari Monsanto scored 20 points as Wake Forest overwhelmed visiting Hampton 97-70 on Saturday
Ole Miss looks to keep unbeaten record intact vs. Oklahoma
The interior strength of Mississippi matches up with the perimeter prowess of Oklahoma when the soon-to-be Southeastern Conference rivals meet
No. 13 Auburn leaning on defense as Saint Louis visits
Despite its 6-0 start, No. 13 Auburn remains a work in progress on offense. The Tigers will continue to lean
Piedmont on Point
Piedmont, AL – Bulldogs headed to Class 3A state finals after routing Sylvania; Hayes sets another state record, gets game ball at midfield By Al Muskewitz Jack Hayes set another all-time state passing record on the last play of the first quarter and then he set out to carry Piedmont to another state championship game. In […]
Calhoun County Wrestling
Calhoun County, AL – Alexandria, Weaver girls both finish second in Thanksgiving Eve tournaments The Alexandria wrestling team was a late entry into the Clint McCall Duals and the Valley Cubs darned near won it all. The Valley Cubs had planned to practice Wednesday anyway, but coach Frank Hartzog figured you couldn’t beat live competition. They […]
