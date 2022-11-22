ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL – Bulldogs headed to Class 3A state finals after routing Sylvania; Hayes sets another state record, gets game ball at midfield By Al Muskewitz Jack Hayes set another all-time state passing record on the last play of the first quarter and then he set out to carry Piedmont to another state championship game. In […]
Calhoun County Wrestling

Calhoun County, AL – Alexandria, Weaver girls both finish second in Thanksgiving Eve tournaments The Alexandria wrestling team was a late entry into the Clint McCall Duals and the Valley Cubs darned near won it all. The Valley Cubs had planned to practice Wednesday anyway, but coach Frank Hartzog figured you couldn’t beat live competition. They […]
