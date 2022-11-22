It is so easy to think of things to be thankful for if we really want to. Sometimes we think it has to be big things, but it is rarely the big things that make us happy. Perhaps we are not capable of truly embracing really big things. For example if I won millions in a National Lottery, I would just pass out – stone cold on the floor and then spend the rest of my days worried that someone might try to take my winnings away from me.

