Two women stopped binge eating after their brains were stimulated with electricity
What if we told you that electric zaps to the brain stopped two women from binge eating?. Dr. Casey Halpern, a neurosurgeon at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times that he and his colleagues decided to try deep brain stimulation on patients that had the common but underreported disorder.
Psych Centra
Autism and Tics: What's the Connection?
Many autistic people may also have tics or Tourette syndrome. Finding treatment options can help you reduce the severity of tics. If you have uncontrollable body movements or vocalizations, you may have a tic disorder or experience tics. Tics can be overwhelming because they aren’t within your control. Tics...
Medical News Today
Magic mushrooms: Single dose may relieve treatment-resistant depression symptoms
Treatment-resistant depression affects about 30% of people who have major depressive disorder. A 22-site clinical trial shows a synthesized version of the psychedelic chemical psilocybin helps reduce depression symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression. Scientists reported some adverse side effects of this treatment, including thoughts of suicide. with major depressive...
agupdate.com
Cattle producers have options for pregnancy testing
Pregnancy testing used to be very seasonal, but now we preg check almost all year round. There are several different methods to pregnancy testing and several different reasons why it is important for your herd. Why preg check?. Reproductive efficiency will always drive your bottom line. There are a lot...
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
agupdate.com
Gratefulness is there in the small details of life
It is so easy to think of things to be thankful for if we really want to. Sometimes we think it has to be big things, but it is rarely the big things that make us happy. Perhaps we are not capable of truly embracing really big things. For example if I won millions in a National Lottery, I would just pass out – stone cold on the floor and then spend the rest of my days worried that someone might try to take my winnings away from me.
agupdate.com
Hearing loss, common in farming, can be prevented
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Natural hearing loss comes with age, but exposure to a loud environment — common in agriculture — can cause noise-induced hearing loss, said a pair of Kansas State University safety experts. Loud machinery, equipment and even animals can play a role in hearing loss...
agupdate.com
Raising cattle comes with joy, loss and sometimes an angry momma
“Ahoj” again from Brichacek farms! The cold of the winter hit us like a brick wall this week. I am not winter ready, that is for sure. The livestock are a little more prepared than I am. They are all fuzzed up, looking like they packed on too many pounds. I always find myself lengthening all the straps on my saddles and bridles this time of year. I have to make room for those extra inches of fluff.
MedicalXpress
Drinking during pregnancy changes baby's brain structure
A new MRI study revealed that consumption of alcohol even in low to moderate amounts during pregnancy can change the baby's brain structure and delay brain development. Results of the study will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "Fetal MRI...
agupdate.com
Sell the feeder calf or create a yearling?
Editor’s note: The following was written by Heather Gessner, South Dakota State University Extension livestock business management field specialist, for the university’s website. Feeder calf sale numbers are ramping up across South Dakota. Fall brings many weaning and selling time decisions. These decisions include options to sell calves...
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
agupdate.com
Not sad to see the season go
As we recap the 2022 crop season, I’m sure lots of us in the Midwest would agree when I say that we’re glad to see it go. This summer was insanely dry and it didn’t offer much mercy. From deer chowing down on our corn crop, to...
EverydayHealth.com
Mindfulness as Effective as a Commonly Prescribed Antidepressant in Reducing Anxiety
A guided mindfulness-based stress reduction program was as effective as use of the gold-standard drug — the antidepressant escitalopram (sold under the brand names Lexipro and Cipralex, among others) — for people with anxiety disorders, according to the findings of a first-of-its-kind, randomized clinical trial published on November 9 in JAMA Psychiatry.
Medical News Today
What to know about combined type ADHD
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s behavior. Combined type ADHD occurs when an individual has both inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms. ADHD is a behavioral condition that can feature a variety of symptoms. The three hallmark symptoms of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity,...
agupdate.com
Thankful to be a farmer, even on the worst of days
No two ways about it, this has been a tough year for many of us. The prices we get are good but the prices for our inputs are at record levels, and the all-important margin is getting squeezed really hard. Add that to an increasing drought that is covering a large area, and 2022 will go down as a rough year in the world of agriculture.
MedicalXpress
Strategies to quit smoking
Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., and a listed risk factor for numerous diseases. "I think the reasons for quitting are primarily to avoid the adverse health effects, live longer and live better," says Dr. J. Taylor Hays, director of the Mayo Clinic Nicotine Dependence Center.
Medical News Today
What's the link between ADHD and bedwetting?
ADHD and bedwetting may occur together. This may be due to delays in the development of the central nervous system, which affects bladder control and recognizing the need to go to the bathroom. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that typically. and continues into adulthood. development and...
Medical News Today
PCOS and depression: The link
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a group of symptoms that can impact females during their reproductive years. People with PCOS may be more likely to develop depression and anxiety. Around. 6–12% — of females living in the United States in their reproductive years have PCOS. Most people with...
agupdate.com
December workshop to address farm transition process
Bringing a young person into a farm or ranch operation is challenging. To assist families and their operations in developing a transition plan the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center for Agricultural Profitability, Department of Agricultural Economics and UNL Extension have joined forces to present the “Returning to the Farm” workshop.
Medical News Today
What to know about mixing Wellbutrin and alcohol
It is not safe to mix Wellbutrin and alcohol. notes that alcohol, on its own, acts as a depressant. It interferes with the brain’s communication pathways, increasing a person’s risk of injuries and other adverse outcomes. A person should avoid drinking any amount of alcohol if they take...
