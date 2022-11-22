Read full article on original website
No. 1 Georgia overcomes slow start, routs Georgia Tech 37-14
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and No. 1 Georgia completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history by overcoming a slow start to beat Georgia Tech 37-14 on Saturday. Georgia (12-0, No. 1 CFP) was down 7-0 early and led...
Michigan State football's suspended players not at Penn State; several others out
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Michigan State football traveled a skeleton roster to Beaver Stadium for its regular-season finale against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. Needing one win to get bowl eligible, the Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) are without a number of key players in the secondary and along the offensive and...
