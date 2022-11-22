Breaking a trust refers to one party unilaterally dissolving a trust and distributing its assets, either back to the original donor or to the trust’s beneficiaries. This can only happen at the direction of the trust’s creator. If a third party, such as a beneficiary, wants to end the trust that person has a few options beyond suing to prove fraud or some other form of wrongdoing. In that case, the court will dissolve the trust at its own discretion. If you have questions about your trust, consider working with a financial advisor who specializes in estate planning.

2 DAYS AGO