KTEN.com
How to Deduct Stock Losses on Your Taxes
Capital gains and capital losses both have tax implications. When you sell stocks for a profit, you owe taxes on those gains. These taxes are calculated based on capital gains rates. However, when it comes to investments, the IRS taxes you based on your net gains for the entire year. This means that you calculate your taxes based on the total amount of profits you made after accounting for any investment losses you took during the year. You can simplify this process if you work with a financial advisor who specializes in tax planning.
Are Survivor Death Benefits Taxable?
Life insurance can be a great way to provide for your loved ones and ensure they won’t be financially burdened after you’re gone. But given how significant these death benefits can be, will some taxes need to be paid? In this post, we’ll explore how the IRS views life insurance and whether or not it’s taxable.
Three Life Insurance Tax Benefits You Probably Didn’t Know About
The tax benefits of life insurance are often overlooked when the tax season arrives. While life insurance is designed to protect your loved ones when you pass away, it also has some tax consequences depending on the exact policy you choose. In this guide, we’ll go over what life insurance is and the three primary advantages associated with different types of life insurance.
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently after joining the FIRE movement.
Why Companies Do IPOs
One of the most momentous occasions in the business world is when a private firm goes public, starting to offer shares of the company on a stock exchange. This is known as an initial public offering (IPO) and there are various reasons why a company might choose to have one. This page will walk you through how an IPO works and the reasons companies have for going to market.
6 Shakeups to Social Security Expected in the New Year
Social Security will be seeing a lot of changes in 2023, many of them tied to the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than 40 years. The new COLA will impact payments to Social Security...
4 Ways to Protect Your Finances in 2023
Between rising inflation and stock market losses, 2022 has been a rough year for many people financially. While many experts predict that the economy won’t improve until the end of next year, that doesn’t mean you have to wait. Here are four steps you can take right now to protect your finances in 2023 and beyond.
Four Reasons Universal Life Insurance May be Right for You
If you have a family that depends on your income, it may be best to purchase a life insurance policy. With one of these policies, the people you name as beneficiaries will be given a lump sum payment in the event of your death, which they can use to pay for funeral expenses, pay bills on time, or go to college.
Do you get money back after your life insurance term is over?
Ultimately, the answer to this question depends on your policy type. With term life insurance, there is no cash value component — meaning that when the term ends, so does your coverage and any money you paid towards premiums during the term duration is not refundable. However, other options may be available to get some financial benefits. Let’s take a look at how term life insurance works and what options are available to you after your policy ends.
What Is Fractional Reserve Banking?
Most large economic systems today use fractional reserve banking to stabilize and grow their economies. With factional reserve banking, banks can lend out deposits with interest to amplify the economy. The Federal Reserve was founded in 1913 to better regulate the banking market so that banks didn’t run out of money and people could get access to more lending opportunities. Understanding fractional reserve banking can give you more trust in the banking system and lead to better money decisions to grow your wealth. You can also work with a financial advisor who can help create a financial plan or manage your assets for you.
Probate Bonds in Estate Planning
Creating an estate plan means you have control over what happens to your assets when you pass away. Naming an executor is an important step, as that person will be responsible for settling your estate and distributing your assets to your heirs after you’re gone. State probate laws may require an executor to have a probate bond in place as they carry out their duties. It’s important to understand what that means if someone names you as their executor.
Why You Should Review Your Life Insurance Needs at The End of The Year
Whether you’ve had life insurance for years or you’re on the hunt for the best term life insurance for the first time, you should review your life insurance needs at the end of each year. If your life circumstances have changed during the year, it’s best to update your policy as quickly as possible so that you’re adequately insured.
Loan Approval Amounts Vary By Doctor Mortgage Lenders
Originally Posted On: https://mdmortgageloan.com/loan-approval-amounts-vary-by-doctor-mortgage-lenders/. Whether you are looking for a conventional mortgage or a healthcare professional who qualifies for a Physician Home Loan when starting a home search, the first question is always how much can each borrower be approved for?. Each lender is different and brings its own parameters...
What It Means to Break a Trust
Breaking a trust refers to one party unilaterally dissolving a trust and distributing its assets, either back to the original donor or to the trust’s beneficiaries. This can only happen at the direction of the trust’s creator. If a third party, such as a beneficiary, wants to end the trust that person has a few options beyond suing to prove fraud or some other form of wrongdoing. In that case, the court will dissolve the trust at its own discretion. If you have questions about your trust, consider working with a financial advisor who specializes in estate planning.
Generating High-Quality Calls for Solar Companies
Originally Posted On: https://rpmleader.com/generating-high-quality-calls-for-solar-companies. Quality leads are more important than ever for solar companies in an increasingly crowded online marketplace. Just how important are high-quality calls for solar sales?. In general, people are 2.6x more likely to buy something if they just had a 5-star customer experience with a company....
Mortgage rates fall for the second week in a row
Mortgage rates dropped again this week, after plunging nearly half a percentage point last week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.58% in the week ending November 23, down from 6.61% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.10%. Mortgage rates have risen...
What Is a Book Runner?
If book runners didn’t exist, they would have to be invented. They’re a crucial component of initial public offerings, or IPOs — and play an important part of the loan process, reducing risk for the investor. Book runners accept and minimize the financial risk associated with loans, insurance and investments by poring over all of the details and making sure that the financial vehicles being promoted are financially sound. They earn a hefty fee for this. While you don’t need to know what a “book runner” is to make an investment, take out a loan or buy insurance, knowing what one is and how book runners work will make you a more informed investor.
