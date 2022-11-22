Read full article on original website
Richmond County Commissioners establish municipal grant fund
ROCKINGHAM — In an effort to continue mending the strained relationships with the cities and towns caused two years ago, the Richmond County Board of Commissioners this month unanimously approved the establishment of a municipal grant fund. Commissioner Rick Watkins brought the idea to the table at the Nov....
Parade tragedy prompts warnings
A Christmas parade turned tragic in Raleigh has prompted local law enforcement to implore safety measures from participants of Clinton’s
Christmas events kick off Richmond County holiday season after Thanksgiving
The Christmas season kicks off around Richmond County next week with the two largest municipalities lighting their trees. The Hamlet tree lighting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at Main Street Park. The lighting ceremony will be followed by an opportunity to see Santa and Ms. Claus, as...
thesevenlakesinsider.com
New Antique Store Comes to West End
Owner Gina Heinauer and her military family arrived in Moore County in 1997. Four children later, she calls this area “my forever home.”. Heinauer is a self-proclaimed “lover of all things old” with an eye for “those unique pieces” that others may not gravitate towards at first glance, “because they may require some refinishing, restoration or repurposing.”
Arts Council’s “Still Here, Still Native: A Native American Art Exhibit” preserves heritage and traditions
FAYETTEVILLE — In recognition of Native American Heritage Month in November, “Still Here, Still Native: A Native American Art Exhi
What inspections, policies were in place during the Raleigh Christmas Parade? | ABC11 Investigates
A spokesperson for the city said guidelines related to safety and inspections of floats and vehicles are left up to parade organizers.
Robeson County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Confederate statue that has stood for decades in front of the Robeson County courthouse will be removed after a vote Monday night by the board of commissioners. The eight-member board voted 6-2 in favor of removing the marble statute, which, according to NCpedia.org, was dedicated in 1907 and sponsored by […]
cbs17
Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
Fayetteville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Legendary 'Bicycle Man' program in Fayetteville to end after one last joy ride
The 'Bicycle Man' Program has given out 60,000 bicycles to children in the 32 years they've been in service.
cbs17
Employee fatally stabbed in Johnston County gas station
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County gas station employee was fatally stabbed around 6 p.m. Friday. Captain Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deadly stabbing after deputies pulled a person from the woods behind the Murphy Express along North Carolina Highway 42 at approximately 7 p.m.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
californiaexaminer.net
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death, What Happened To Dana King Suddenly?
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death: (WTVD) RALEIGH, N.C. On Saturday afternoon, the Wake County Public School System released a statement regarding the longtime Millbrook Principal Dana King’s demise. The WCPSS staff received the following email:. “I must inform you with great regret that Millbrook High School Principal...
memphismagazine.com
Flashback: The Raleigh Inn
In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
Drag show ramps up security amid backlash in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A drag show planned next weekend in Southern Pines is prompting big reaction from critics. WRAL News obtained a letter sent by Calvary Christian School in Southern Pines to businesses in the town sponsoring the event. “The LGBTQ forces are coming to Southern Pines and...
North Carolina firefighters ‘one 911 call away’ from busy Thanksgiving night, but thankful to spend holidays how they do
Ladder 35 responded to one medical call through late Thanksgiving evening. But they were always one 911 call away from a busy night.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Donna Pryce
Donna Pryce of Rockingham passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the age of 70. Donna was born in Richmond on July 8, 1952. to the late Douglas and Ruby Coble Andrews. Donna was a humble sweet lady who enjoyed going out to eat with her friends. She was a member of Mount Calvary Rock of Ages Church. She loved going to singings around the area and spending time with her dog, Oreo. She was a teacher at Sandhills Children’s Center. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Pryce, Sr.
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation
WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.
United Methodists meet to approve disaffiliations
FAYETTEVILLE — Representatives from local United Methodist churches in eastern North Carolina met Saturday, Nov. 19, at Methodist Univer
Man accused of setting fire at NC church
Special agents and fire investigators were called to assist in the investigation along with the Candor Fire Department, the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office, Candor Police Department, Moore County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the ATF and the SBI.
