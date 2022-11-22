ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, NC

New Antique Store Comes to West End

Owner Gina Heinauer and her military family arrived in Moore County in 1997. Four children later, she calls this area “my forever home.”. Heinauer is a self-proclaimed “lover of all things old” with an eye for “those unique pieces” that others may not gravitate towards at first glance, “because they may require some refinishing, restoration or repurposing.”
WEST END, NC
Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
RALEIGH, NC
Fayetteville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Terry Sanford High School football team will have a game with Seventy- First High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Employee fatally stabbed in Johnston County gas station

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County gas station employee was fatally stabbed around 6 p.m. Friday. Captain Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deadly stabbing after deputies pulled a person from the woods behind the Murphy Express along North Carolina Highway 42 at approximately 7 p.m.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Flashback: The Raleigh Inn

In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
Obituary for Donna Pryce

Donna Pryce of Rockingham passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the age of 70. Donna was born in Richmond on July 8, 1952. to the late Douglas and Ruby Coble Andrews. Donna was a humble sweet lady who enjoyed going out to eat with her friends. She was a member of Mount Calvary Rock of Ages Church. She loved going to singings around the area and spending time with her dog, Oreo. She was a teacher at Sandhills Children’s Center. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Pryce, Sr.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation

WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.
WENDELL, NC
Man accused of setting fire at NC church

Special agents and fire investigators were called to assist in the investigation along with the Candor Fire Department, the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office, Candor Police Department, Moore County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the ATF and the SBI.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC

