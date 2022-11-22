Donna Pryce of Rockingham passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the age of 70. Donna was born in Richmond on July 8, 1952. to the late Douglas and Ruby Coble Andrews. Donna was a humble sweet lady who enjoyed going out to eat with her friends. She was a member of Mount Calvary Rock of Ages Church. She loved going to singings around the area and spending time with her dog, Oreo. She was a teacher at Sandhills Children’s Center. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Pryce, Sr.

ROCKINGHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO