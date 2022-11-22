Read full article on original website
Manchester United star Antony will miss Brazil's next World Cup game versus Switzerland.
LIVE: Argentina Looks for World Cup Rebound vs. Mexico
La Albiceleste are trying to shake off their shock loss to Saudi Arabia against a Mexico side that looked unconvincing in a draw in its opener.
KTBS
Cristiano Ronaldo begins World Cup campaign with Portugal after Manchester United departure
Two days after his turbulent departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo will begin his World Cup campaign with Portugal and look to put events from the last week-and-a-half behind him. Portugal faces Ghana at Stadium 974 on Thursday, kicking off what will likely be the 37-year-old Ronaldo's final World Cup...
KTBS
USMNT takes on England in potentially decisive World Cup meeting
After a frustrating 1-1 draw against Wales, this World Cup isn't about to get any easier for the United States Men's National Team (USMNT). A promising first-half performance and a well-taken goal from Timothy Weah was canceled out by Gareth Bale's late penalty on Monday as the youthful USMNT team was denied victory at the start of its campaign in Qatar.
KTBS
Lionel Messi and Argentina look to revive World Cup campaign
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his Argentina side on Saturday as they look turn around a dreadful start to the World Cup. La Albiceleste were humiliated when they threw away the lead to lose 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opening Group G match at the World Cup.
Saudi fans put on brave face after World Cup loss to Poland
It was a home crowd for Saudi Arabia on Saturday as it played Poland in its second match at the World Cup.Despite clear disappointment over the 2-0 loss, Saudi fans were still basking in the glow of their team's improbable win against Argentina earlier this week, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.“We’re going to forget what happened today,” said Ahmad al-Khalaf, a 35-year-old from the country’s eastern al-Ahsa region, when asked about the defeat. “For sure, we’re going to beat (Mexico) in the next match as we beat Argentina before.” The stadium was a sea of...
KTBS
Wasteful Canada loses to Belgium in first World Cup match for 36 years
Canada was taught a tough lesson as it lost 1-0 to Belgium in its first World Cup match for 36 years on Wednesday. Despite all its dominance, Canada couldn't get the goal it so richly deserved and had the frustration of seeing Alphonso Davies' penalty saved by Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois in the first half.
