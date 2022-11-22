ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 28 Spokane

Gay club owner: Shooting comes amid a new ‘type of hate’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The co-owner of Colorado Springs’ Club Q said that anti-LGBTQ hate has evolved from prejudice to incitement. In one of his first interviews since Saturday night’s mass shooting, Nic Grzecka told the Associated Press that politicians calling transgender people “groomers” breeds violence. Grzecka built Club Q into an enclave that sustained the LGBTQ community in the conservative-leaning Colorado Springs. On Saturday, a shooter killed five and injured 17 in Club Q. Grzecka and community leaders are working to reconstitute an LGBTQ support system to facilitate healing.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs. The bar is co-owned by Rich...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Unexploded IED found at home in Stratton Meadows

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the remnants of an improvised explosive device (IED), along with an unexploded IED, were found at a home in Stratton Meadows. CSPD said officers with the Sand Creek division originally responded around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, to a home in the 1100 block […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a survivor of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs plans on sharing his story. KRDO learned a survivor of the LGBTQ nightclub tragedy plans on speaking while they continue to receive care at Centura Penrose Hospital. Hear the survivor, who wished to be identified only by his The post Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Washington Examiner

Stop blaming Christianity for the Colorado Springs shooting

Tragedy struck Colorado Springs, Colorado, last Saturday as a gunman opened fire at Club Q, a gay nightclub. Sadly, five people were killed and 19 others injured. But, almost as soon as the shooting made the news cycle, liberals, Democrats, and others on the Left did what they do best: exploit a tragedy for political purposes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Club Q suspect heavily bruised in booking photo

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released the booking photo for the suspect accused of killing five and injuring 18 others in the mass shooting at Club Q on Nov. 19. In the photo, the suspect shows obvious trauma and bruising from injuries sustained after clubgoers reportedly tackled […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Nik

Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass Shooter

Five people were killed and 18 were wounded in the Colorado Springs attack that occurred over the weekend at Club Q, which is an LGBTQ nightclub. The shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies by they/them pronouns. Since then new details have emerged that paint a bigger picture of who Aldrich is and how his future was shaped.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police responding to shots fired in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are responding to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. Not many details are available at this time, but around 7 a.m., police told 11 News that they had the area near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive contained. As of writing, police said there were no injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police investigating deadly shooting near Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting in northeastern Colorado Springs Friday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide after leaving one person dead, according to police. Colorado Springs police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Ridgeview Place Apartments on Knoll Lane, on the east side of Palmer...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Explosives found outside south Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating after two explosives were found outside a home Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Thursday on reports of a shotgun blast near the back door, leaving damage to some of the home’s siding and a windowpane.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
lamarledger.com

The Club Q shooting suspect identifies as nonbinary. Will that affect potential hate crime charges?

Prosecutors can still pursue hate crime charges against the person accused of killing five people inside a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub despite the suspect identifying as nonbinary, legal experts said. Defense attorneys wrote in court documents Tuesday that the suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, identifies as nonbinary. Though prosecutors have yet...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

