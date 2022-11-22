Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
ringsidenews.com
Kiera Hogan Fired From The Baddies During AEW Dynamite
Jade Cargill formed The Baddies even though she never needed the group in the first place. Tonight, the AEW TBS Champion fired a member of the group in a shocking development on Dynamite. Jade Cargill and The Baddies were on Dynamite tonight. Cargill cut a promo on her recent confrontation...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey ‘Breaks’ Fellow Star’s Arm And Dislocates Their Elbow On SmackDown
On the latest edition of SmackDown, Shotzi was due to team up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler 24 hours ahead of Rousey and Shotzi’s Women’s Championship clash at Survivor Series. However, before the match could happen, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler launched...
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7
The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
nodq.com
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
wrestletalk.com
Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio At Home On Thanksgiving (Video)
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his own father Rey Mysterio when he attacked him back at the Clash at the Castle event in September. Since then, Dominik has become a member of the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has thrown away his relationship with his father...
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Major Heel Turn At AEW Rampage This Week
Dark Order have been struggling to gain momentum ever since their loss to The Elite for the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship at All Out. The group suffered another shocking loss during the Rampage taping this week. This article contains spoilers for the November 25, 2022 edition of AEW...
ComicBook
Ric Flair Reveals He's Returning to WWE for Monday Night Raw and Premium Live Event
Ric Flair and WWE are working together once more on an upcoming documentary, but Flair will also be gracing WWE TV sooner than later. During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair and co-host Conrad Thompson were discussing the strong ticket sales for WWE's Royal Rumble, and Flair said he was curious about what will happen to those ticket numbers when people find out "I'm gonna be there." Thompson asked if that was okay to reveal, and he said "Hell yeah. They didn't say don't tell anybody." Earlier that week is also Raw's 30th Anniversary episode, and it appears he is appearing on that as well.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”
They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
stillrealtous.com
Big Return Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
This week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended the All Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager. When it was all said and done it was Orange Cassidy who won the match, but his celebration was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory. As QT Marshall was approaching the ring he tried...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Needs Career-Threatening Surgery
AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he needs surgery that might be career-threatening. Dustin Rhodes has recently contemplated how much time he has left as an in-ring performer. During an appearance on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to step...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Becky Lynch returns, Sheamus earns WarGames advantage at Survivor Series
The terms of WarGames have been drafted ahead of WWE Survivor Series. Becky Lynch's return and Sheamus' victory over The Bloodline bookended a significant episode of SmackDown on Friday night. Belair was one woman short for her squad heading into her WarGames match against Team Damage CTRL. The Raw women's...
