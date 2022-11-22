Ric Flair and WWE are working together once more on an upcoming documentary, but Flair will also be gracing WWE TV sooner than later. During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair and co-host Conrad Thompson were discussing the strong ticket sales for WWE's Royal Rumble, and Flair said he was curious about what will happen to those ticket numbers when people find out "I'm gonna be there." Thompson asked if that was okay to reveal, and he said "Hell yeah. They didn't say don't tell anybody." Earlier that week is also Raw's 30th Anniversary episode, and it appears he is appearing on that as well.

