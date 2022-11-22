ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

NBA

Erin Summers recaps the win over Golden State, state of the roster | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Pelicans team reporter Erin Summers (6:00) who gives her unique perspective on reporting from the sidelines, the intricate connections she sees, the big win over the Golden State Warriors, and the differences between reporting on the NBA and NFL.
NBA

Lakers’ Patrick Beverley Suspended

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 – Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games without pay for forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and knocking him to the court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The suspension was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Feeling Thankful with Jeff Nomina

Justin and Carter are joined by friend of the podcast Jeff Nomina to discuss the Cavs winning ways, the underappreciated Jarrett Allen, and what they're most thankful for heading into the holiday. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 122-104 blowout of the Sacramento Kings

On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics collided with the NBA’s two best offenses being brought to bear at TD Garden. When the final buzzer sounded, the Celtics came out on top in a big way thanks to the energy reserve guard Payton Pritchard and backup big man Luke Kornet provided Boston off of the bench late in the third quarter as much as the elite play of star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 11.25.2022

GAME NIGHT FROM OKLAHOMA CITY: Bulls (8-10, 3-5 on the road) at Thunder (7-11, 4-5 at home). 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King:7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander: 31 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls:...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Pritchard, Kornet Spark Celtics to League-Best 15th Win

The Boston Celtics are a league-best 15-4, and what might be the most fun aspect of this hot start is the fact that you just never know which player is going to spark the team to a win on any given night. Yes, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are carrying...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Clippers

The longest Indiana Pacers away stretch in 36 years will begin on Sunday in the City of Angels. Indiana (11-7) will kick off a seven-game road trip at Crypto.com Arena tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers (11-9). The last time the Blue & Gold played so many straight road games...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Nov. 25

The NBA returns Friday with a packed 14-game schedule. One of the more intriguing matchups will feature the Celtics hosting the surging Kings. A battle between two tough defensive teams will take place when the Cavs face off with the Bucks. The Bulls, who defeated the Celtics and Bucks in consecutive games, will continue their current road trip in OKC. The Warriors will also be in action at home against a Jazz team that is off to a surprisingly strong start. Let’s dig into all of the matchups and highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA

Cavs Announce Partnership with Cleveland-based MCPC

The Cleveland Cavaliers are excited to announce a sustainability-led partnership with Cleveland-based MCPC, a global endpoint management company that inspires not just endpoint defense, but business offense by protecting devices, bringing simplicity to endpoint management complexity, and empowering employee performance. MCPC is teaming up with the Cavs to help promote...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Grant Sets Career, Franchise Marks To End Losing Streak In New York

NEW YORK -- Jerami Grant should have finished Saturday night’s game with 50 points, but he’ll just have to settle for a new career-high and a streak-ending victory. Grant posted a career-best 44 points, thanks in large part to setting a new franchise record for both free throws attempted and made, to lead the Trail Blazers to a 132-129 victory versus the New York Knicks in front of a sellout crowd of 19,812 Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Pregame Post Ups: Mazzulla Preps for Doncic for First Time

There are some nights which coaches will always remember, such as their first win or their first loss. Something tells us that Joe Mazzulla will always remember tonight as the first time he prepared to face off against Luka Doncic as a head coach. Doncic, the league’s leading scorer with...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 25, 2022

New Orleans (11-7) will try to wrap up its Week 6 slate unblemished Friday, visiting Memphis (10-8) at 7 p.m. to complete a two-game road stretch against Southwest Division opponents. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 6:30. The Pelicans already have Week 6 wins over Golden State and San Antonio.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

NBA Fantasy Stat Stuffers: Players available in Yahoo leagues

Despite Thanksgiving being in our rearview mirror, stuffing is still on the menu. Specifically, it’s time to serve up some “stat stuffers” still available in most Yahoo leagues and can help fantasy basketball managers in specific categories. Rebounds. John Konchar, Memphis Grizzlies (57% available) Konchar is one...
NBA

Gameday Rundown: Wizards Rematch

IOTG: Miami HEAT Mashup White Long Sleeve Tee - $20. The HEAT and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Rozier’s Timely Shot-Making Caps Off Hornets’ Home Win

Richards Posts Another Double-Double Off Bench, Charlotte Defeats Philadelphia. As currently constructed, the Charlotte Hornets are going to be at their best when they’re getting stops, creating turnovers and then turning those extra possessions into fast-break opportunities. Being at their ‘best’ for much of the fourth quarter on Friday night propelled the squad to a much-needed 107-101 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
CHARLOTTE, NC

