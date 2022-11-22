The NBA returns Friday with a packed 14-game schedule. One of the more intriguing matchups will feature the Celtics hosting the surging Kings. A battle between two tough defensive teams will take place when the Cavs face off with the Bucks. The Bulls, who defeated the Celtics and Bucks in consecutive games, will continue their current road trip in OKC. The Warriors will also be in action at home against a Jazz team that is off to a surprisingly strong start. Let’s dig into all of the matchups and highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

1 DAY AGO