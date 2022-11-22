Read full article on original website
Erin Summers recaps the win over Golden State, state of the roster | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Pelicans team reporter Erin Summers (6:00) who gives her unique perspective on reporting from the sidelines, the intricate connections she sees, the big win over the Golden State Warriors, and the differences between reporting on the NBA and NFL.
Orlando Magic Celebrate Thanksgiving at Coalition for the Homeless for the 30th Year
ORLANDO - Some traditions never get old. The Orlando Magic serving breakfast to the homeless on Thanksgiving morning is without a doubt one of them. This year marked the 30th time the Magic have done that at the Coalition for the Homeless. Joined by DeVos family members, Magic CEO Alex...
Clippers vs. Warriors Betting Preview: Can Golden State Cover Double Digits?
Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. It seemed things were really moving in the right direction for the Clippers with three straight wins, but injuries have once again thrown cold water on an otherwise great story. With the Clippers’ depth put to the test here on Wednesday, is...
Why the Detroit Pistons are continuing award-winning SHOP313 program to boost Michigan small businesess
April Anderson opened Good Cakes and Bakes in 2013 to provide fresh baked goods to the northwest Detroit community. . During a summer visit to the café' located on Livernois Avenue in the heart of Detroit’s historic Avenue of Fashion district, it’s apparent that she’s still achieving that goal.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley Suspended
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 – Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games without pay for forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and knocking him to the court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The suspension was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.
The Chase Down Pod - Feeling Thankful with Jeff Nomina
Justin and Carter are joined by friend of the podcast Jeff Nomina to discuss the Cavs winning ways, the underappreciated Jarrett Allen, and what they're most thankful for heading into the holiday. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 122-104 blowout of the Sacramento Kings
On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics collided with the NBA’s two best offenses being brought to bear at TD Garden. When the final buzzer sounded, the Celtics came out on top in a big way thanks to the energy reserve guard Payton Pritchard and backup big man Luke Kornet provided Boston off of the bench late in the third quarter as much as the elite play of star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Chuck Checks In - 11.25.2022
GAME NIGHT FROM OKLAHOMA CITY: Bulls (8-10, 3-5 on the road) at Thunder (7-11, 4-5 at home). 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King:7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander: 31 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls:...
Pritchard, Kornet Spark Celtics to League-Best 15th Win
The Boston Celtics are a league-best 15-4, and what might be the most fun aspect of this hot start is the fact that you just never know which player is going to spark the team to a win on any given night. Yes, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are carrying...
"Staying Focused On The Right Things" | Utah Goes Cold From Beyond The Arc, Falls To Golden State
Despite a scorching hot night from beyond the arc for Golden State, the Jazz never wilted and kept coming. Unfortunately, their comeback bid fell short as Utah lost 129-118 to the reigning champions on Friday night. "Credit to the Warriors, but proud of the way our guys hung in," head...
Game Preview: Pacers at Clippers
The longest Indiana Pacers away stretch in 36 years will begin on Sunday in the City of Angels. Indiana (11-7) will kick off a seven-game road trip at Crypto.com Arena tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers (11-9). The last time the Blue & Gold played so many straight road games...
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Nov. 25
The NBA returns Friday with a packed 14-game schedule. One of the more intriguing matchups will feature the Celtics hosting the surging Kings. A battle between two tough defensive teams will take place when the Cavs face off with the Bucks. The Bulls, who defeated the Celtics and Bucks in consecutive games, will continue their current road trip in OKC. The Warriors will also be in action at home against a Jazz team that is off to a surprisingly strong start. Let’s dig into all of the matchups and highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
Cavs Announce Partnership with Cleveland-based MCPC
The Cleveland Cavaliers are excited to announce a sustainability-led partnership with Cleveland-based MCPC, a global endpoint management company that inspires not just endpoint defense, but business offense by protecting devices, bringing simplicity to endpoint management complexity, and empowering employee performance. MCPC is teaming up with the Cavs to help promote...
Grant Sets Career, Franchise Marks To End Losing Streak In New York
NEW YORK -- Jerami Grant should have finished Saturday night’s game with 50 points, but he’ll just have to settle for a new career-high and a streak-ending victory. Grant posted a career-best 44 points, thanks in large part to setting a new franchise record for both free throws attempted and made, to lead the Trail Blazers to a 132-129 victory versus the New York Knicks in front of a sellout crowd of 19,812 Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
Pregame Post Ups: Mazzulla Preps for Doncic for First Time
There are some nights which coaches will always remember, such as their first win or their first loss. Something tells us that Joe Mazzulla will always remember tonight as the first time he prepared to face off against Luka Doncic as a head coach. Doncic, the league’s leading scorer with...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 25, 2022
New Orleans (11-7) will try to wrap up its Week 6 slate unblemished Friday, visiting Memphis (10-8) at 7 p.m. to complete a two-game road stretch against Southwest Division opponents. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 6:30. The Pelicans already have Week 6 wins over Golden State and San Antonio.
NBA Fantasy Stat Stuffers: Players available in Yahoo leagues
Despite Thanksgiving being in our rearview mirror, stuffing is still on the menu. Specifically, it’s time to serve up some “stat stuffers” still available in most Yahoo leagues and can help fantasy basketball managers in specific categories. Rebounds. John Konchar, Memphis Grizzlies (57% available) Konchar is one...
Gameday Rundown: Wizards Rematch
IOTG: Miami HEAT Mashup White Long Sleeve Tee - $20. The HEAT and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads.
Rozier’s Timely Shot-Making Caps Off Hornets’ Home Win
Richards Posts Another Double-Double Off Bench, Charlotte Defeats Philadelphia. As currently constructed, the Charlotte Hornets are going to be at their best when they’re getting stops, creating turnovers and then turning those extra possessions into fast-break opportunities. Being at their ‘best’ for much of the fourth quarter on Friday night propelled the squad to a much-needed 107-101 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
"Make It Scrappy" | Utah Heads To The Bay Area To Face Reigning Champions, Golden State
Thanksgiving no more — it's time to get back to work. Already having played the most games on the road this season, the Jazz continue to live life in hotels and opposing arenas — and Friday night is no different. Utah travels to the Bay Area for the first time this season to face the reigning champions, Golden State — tipoff is set for 8 p.m. MST.
