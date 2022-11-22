Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
49ers are doing something this week the Saints should take advantage of
The New Orleans Saints have one thing that they need to take advantage of going into their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are a very, very good team, that is 6-4 on the year. Their defense is one of the best in the league, if not the best.
Sean Payton Cardinals speculation swirls after report links former Saints coach to Arizona
For months, Arizona Cardinals fans have expressed their interest in having Sean Payton become the next head coach of their team, should the team move on from Kliff Kingsbury. According to a recent report, Payton may have some interest in coming to Arizona as well. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson Reveals Massive Problem For Broncos
The 2022 season has been a disastrous one for the Denver Broncos. They made a huge splash in the offseason by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks but that trade hasn’t had the positive impact that the franchise was hoping it would. There was optimism that Wilson would...
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
Yardbarker
Dansby Swanson has reportedly priced himself out of Atlanta Braves market
The Atlanta Braves would like to retain All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson during MLB free agency. He’s coming off a career-best season, is still only 28 years old, and fits into their long-term plans. Unfortunately for Atlanta, the market for Swanson’s services seems to be vast with numerous contending teams...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NFL QB Kyle Allen’s Wife-to-Be, Summer Juraszek
Kyle Allen is reportedly set to play his first game for the Houston Texans since signing a $2.5 million contract with them in March. That was not the only big event in the quarterback’s life this year. Kyle Allen got engaged to his longtime sweetheart in June 2022. Summer Juraszek is Kyle Allen’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée who has been turning heads since his NFL debut. They’ve been together long before his pro athletic career, and she’s been through all the ups and downs with him. Some of her Instagram followers believe she’s responsible for keeping Allen in shape. So, it’s no surprise that the NFL pro’s fans also seek his wife-to-be’s wellness advice. We’re revealing why you should follow Kyle Allen’s partner in this Summer Juraszek wiki.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith
After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
Yardbarker
Broncos defense on the verge of collapsing
The Broncos' defensive late-game breakdowns prove it carried the team for far too long. A 22-16 overtime loss against the Raiders on Sunday highlighted the issue. With less than a minute to go, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs scampered through the defense for a 43-yard gain, setting up a tying field goal. In overtime, wideout Davante Adams slipped past the secondary on a 35-yard touchdown, sealing the game.
Yardbarker
Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson about benching
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much needed. Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday . Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”
Yardbarker
Steelers 2022 Rookie George Pickens Detailed Georgia Practices As ‘More Difficult’ Because Of Terrific Defensive Talent
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver, George Pickens is still adjusting to life in the NFL. Or at least we thought so. Rewind to before the season, the rookie was the talk of training camp in Latrobe. He was regularly making big plays against his counterparts in practice, showing he may just be ready to make an immediate impact in 2022. Two months in, Pickens has arguably taken over the WR1 spot. With Diontae Johnson not seeing many targets, the rookie has stepped up in a big way for quarterback, Kenny Pickett.
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury Warns Team About Off-Field Misconduct
The Arizona coach addressed the recent firing of assistant coach Sean Kugler on this week’s episode of “Hard Knocks.”
Is Dansby Swanson out of the Braves' price range?
All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson has been a free agent for nearly two weeks now, and with each passing day, a return to the Atlanta Braves is looking less and less likely. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, all signs point to Swanson donning another MLB uniform this spring. Appearing on MLB Network Wednesday, O'Brien said that following Swanson's 2022 All-Star campaign, the shortstop has "priced himself out of Atlanta."
Yardbarker
Giants facing difficult decision with Saquon Barkley
At the recent New York Giants bye week, one of the main talking points was the contract extension that star running back Saquon Barkley was in line for. On the year, the 25-year-old has 224 carries, 992 rushing yards (4.4 yards per carry), and seven touchdowns. He has been effective in 2022 for the Giants in the passing game as a receiver. Barkley has 35 catches for 223 yards, putting his all-purpose amount at 1,215.
Broncos Can't Afford to Go 'All In' on a Move This Offseason
The Denver Broncos need to step back and reassess why things didn't work out.
Nebraska commits react to the hiring of Matt Rhule
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have found their new head coach. After a lengthy process, they have hired former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule enjoyed great success as a collegiate head coach at both Baylor and Temple. In 2013, Temple had a 2-10 record in Rhule’s first season. He quickly turned the program around, and they won 10 games in 2015 and made it to the Boca Raton Bowl. In 2017, Rhule became the head coach at Baylor, and his tenure followed a similar pattern. They had an abysmal 1-11 record in his first season. In 2019, the Bears went 11-3 and made it to the Sugar Bowl. Some of Nebraska’s 2023 commits reacted the hiring. Let’s take a quick look. ATH Malachi Colemanhttps://twitter.com/ChiColeman23/status/1596521854897983493RB Arnold Barnes IIIhttps://twitter.com/Duda_gocrazy/status/1596537517259780096CB Dwight Bootle IIhttps://twitter.com/BootleII/status/1596557006864879616DL Riley Van Poppelhttps://twitter.com/Riley_VanPoppel/status/1596559403104501760[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png] Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! [listicle id=7960]11
NBC Bay Area
Kyle Shanahan Gives 49ers Comical Advice for Thanksgiving Break
SANTA CLARA -- With a short week ahead, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave his team some advice to follow during their Thanksgiving day off. After returning from a week of travel to Colorado Springs and Mexico City, Shanahan understands his players' need to enjoy their day off on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Player Feels One NBA Team Has Mascot With Racial Overtones
Lamar Odom held little back when recently speaking about the Phoenix Suns mascot, which is a gorilla. Odom, who played for the Miami Heat in 2003-04, said the mascot has racial overtones. Gorillas have typical been associated as a derogatory terms for blacks. Odom made the comments on an appearance...
Yardbarker
Video shows off 49ers QB Trey Lance's rehab progress
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has been making progress. He was on the sidelines during Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. Lance is out of his protective boot and appears to be walking fine just two months after undergoing surgery to repair the damage sustained from the season-ending right ankle injury.
Comments / 0