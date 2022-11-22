On this episode of What's In a Name?, Mike Flynn takes another dive into Lehigh Valley history with an exploration of Emmaus, in southern Lehigh County. As part of his investigation, Mike speaks with Jeanne Harakal, president of the Emmaus Historical Society about the roots of the borough's name in the Bible and the Moravian Church, as well as why there are two spellings of Emmaus...or is it "Emaus?"

