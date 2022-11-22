Read full article on original website
Steelton-Highspire stands in Northern Lehigh's way of getting back to the PIAA-1A semifinals
SLATINGTON, Pa. - Northern Lehigh is doing what they can to become a household name in the PIAA-1A field. The Bulldogs, drawing a matchup with perennial power, Steelton-Highspire. The Bulldogs entering this one with a resounding, 40-7 win over Lackawanna Trail in their PIAA opener last week. The program now...
Wyomissing survives late scare from Danville in PIAA-3A quarterfinals
Wyomissing fighting to get back to the PIAA title game, they would survive a late missed field goal in the final seconds to knock off Danville, 21-19. The Spartans getting scores from three different players in the closely contested win. Evan Blickley scoring the first touchdown of the game to give the Spartans the 7-0 lead.
Phillipsburg beats Easton in annual Thanksgiving football game, 1st time since 2014
EASTON, Pa. - The Phillipsburg Stateliners beat the Easton Red Rovers Thursday, the team's first win in the annual Thanksgiving football game since 2014. The final score was 35-14. It wouldn't be a Lehigh Valley Thanksgiving without an Easton-Phillipsburg football game. Fans filled the stands at Fisher Stadium Thursday morning...
Easton vs. Phillipsburg 115th meeting
Phillipsburg would break the streak in the 115th meeting of the rivalry cruising past Easton, 35-14. The Stateliners earn their first win in the rivalry since 2014.
Fans gather around the Lehigh Valley to watch the World Cup
World Cup craze continues, as frenzied fans fill bars and other venues to watch around the Lehigh Valley. The game ended in yet another tie for Team USA. Fans showed up all around the Valley to watch.
Fights shut down annual pre-game bonfire at Easton HS
PALMER TWP., Pa. — A Thanksgiving Eve tradition was snuffed out early Wednesday night. Police said they had to shut down the annual pre-game bonfire at Easton Area High School in Palmer Township, Northampton County, after several fights broke out in the crowd. One girl was sent to the hospital.
70 nursing home residents moved to other side of building after heater malfunctions in Exeter Twp.
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Fire crews are reporting no injuries after a call at a nursing home in Exeter Township Thursday night. It happened at Fairlane Gardens at Reading around 6 p.m. Thursday. Fire officials said a malfunctioning heater caused issues. Police say 70 residents were moved to another side...
Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Exeter man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in tracking down the next of kin for an Exeter Township man. James Rusty Ruffner died at the age of 68, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ruffner's relatives is asked to contact...
Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
Home badly damaged after fire in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A two-alarm fire has damaged a house in Bethlehem on Thanksgiving Eve. Firefighters were called around 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Craig Avenue. Dispatchers say there were heavy flames. Smoke was seen coming out of the house, and the front of it appears to be completely charred.
Black Friday shoppers at the Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL, Pa. -- The holiday shopping season has kicked into high gear this Black Friday morning. Stores around the area opened early in the hopes of luring shoppers to their doors. Justin Backer visited the Lehigh Valley Mall during the early hours of Black Friday. The crowds were not as...
Poconos nonprofit that helps injured animals launches fundraising effort as it seeks to upgrade facilities, expand services
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - At the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Stroudsburg, big changes are in the works. Janine Tancredi and Susan Downing took over the 40-year-old wildlife center whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and release injured wild animals back in September. Tancredi and Downing are now making...
Congressional candidate sues Luzerne Co. over Election Day issues
The Republican candidate in the 8th U.S. congressional district race is filing suit against Luzerne County's Board of Elections. Jim Bognet filed suit after some Luzerne County polling places ran out of paper for voting machines. Voters were allowed to fill out provisional ballots instead, and a judge extended voting hours in the county.
Coroner: Man, 31, dies day after being shot in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A person who was shot in Allentown on earlier this week has died, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Police said they responded to the report of a shooting in the area of North Fifth and Pratt streets around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Premium cheese board business growing with 1st brick-and-mortar shop in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for Super Bowl parties and cozy winter get-togethers, a new cheese shop is set to open in early 2023 on Bethlehem's South Side. The Aging Moon, a business specializing in premium cheese boards, is expected to open its first brick-and-mortar shop in late January on Mechanic Street, near Bonn Place Brewing Co., owner Abby Hudock said.
Easton's Peace Candle lighting ceremony
EASTON, Pa. - Easton is bringing back its beloved holiday symbol - the Peace Candle. The lighting ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. But, there will be festive and family-friendly activities all day long. That includes breakfast with Santa, ice carving demonstrations, and live holiday music. The event is organized...
Painted Christmas trees at Beck Tree Farm are a hot trend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lots of families are heading to local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees this weekend. Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm, visited WFMZ Saturday morning to talk about Christmas trees. He brought a wide variety of trees to the studio and made the whole...
Local TV star and bestselling author gives holiday decoration tips
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - You know our next guest as a bestselling author, TV star from shows like the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, and a judge on RuPauls Drag race just to name a few. He is also a Graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School in New Tripoli.
