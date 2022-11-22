Here are four company partnerships taking place in the dental industry from the last 30 days:. 1. Restorative dentistry company Renew and denture supplier AvaDent entered a strategic partnership to advance Renew's restorative dentistry system. The deal allows AvaDent to supply prosthetic components to Renew for the development of its restorative system, which includes anchored dentures that can be completed in a one-day procedure.

2 DAYS AGO