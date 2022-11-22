ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beckersdental.com

4 dental industry partnerships to know

Here are four company partnerships taking place in the dental industry from the last 30 days:. 1. Restorative dentistry company Renew and denture supplier AvaDent entered a strategic partnership to advance Renew's restorative dentistry system. The deal allows AvaDent to supply prosthetic components to Renew for the development of its restorative system, which includes anchored dentures that can be completed in a one-day procedure.
Why dentistry is attractive to investors: Q&A with Revere Partners' Dr. Jeremy Krell

Good return rates from dental companies have been eye catching for investors looking to delve into the industry, according to Jeremy Krell, DMD. Dr. Krell is the founder and a managing partner of Revere Partners, the first independent venture capital fund for oral health companies in the U.S. The company,...
uLab launches clear aligner manufacturing business

Dental software and clear aligner company uLab Systems recently launched a business line to manufacture private-label clear aligner products. The new line provides partners access to the company's software while uLab handles manufacturing, logistics and packaging, according to a Nov. 22 news release. The manufacturing facility, located in Memphis, Tenn.,...
US Endo adds Virginia practice

Irving, Texas-based U.S. Endo Partners recently added Laskin Endodontic Specialists to its network. The Virginia Beach, Va.-based practice is led by Dean ElAttrache, DMD. U.S. Endo Partners supports practices in 33 states.
