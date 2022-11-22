EAST RUTHERFORD - The outcome may not have been what anyone associated with the Red Bank Catholic High School football program wanted Friday at MetLife Stadium. But, despite the Caseys' 19-17 defeat to DePaul in the NJSIAA Non-Public B championship game that prevented them from becoming the first Shore Conference team to win non-public consecutive state championships, this senior class will go down as one of the best in the history of the program.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO