Bergen County, NJ

DePaul denies Red Bank Catholic football a chance to make history

EAST RUTHERFORD - The outcome may not have been what anyone associated with the Red Bank Catholic High School football program wanted Friday at MetLife Stadium. But, despite the Caseys' 19-17 defeat to DePaul in the NJSIAA Non-Public B championship game that prevented them from becoming the first Shore Conference team to win non-public consecutive state championships, this senior class will go down as one of the best in the history of the program.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Wind advisory, high surf warning issued for parts of Hawaii

Nov. 24—UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. The earlier wind advisory has been expanded to include all Hawaiian islands and extended through 6 a.m. Friday. Northeast winds of up to 15 to 35 mph, with localized gusts up to 50 mph, are expected to accompany the cold front moving down from the western end of the island chain, according to the National Weather Service.
HAWAII STATE
Lawrence Township Trustee Mike Stevens dies at age 72

LAWRENCE TWP. – Longtime township Trustee Mike Stevens died unexpectedly Wednesday, his wife and a trustee confirmed. Stevens was the president of the board of trustees. Besides serving as Lawrence Township trustee from 1991 to 1999 and since 2002, Stevens was for a few months of 2000, the state representative for what was then the 50th Ohio House District. He also was a manager for Clay's Park Resort for more than 30 years before he stepped down in 2006.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ

