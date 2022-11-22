ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky, Louisville square off in Bluegrass football showdown

It's Kentucky's offense versus Louisville's offense in this year's Governor's Cup showdown Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Cardinals (7-4) haven't won the Cup since 2017, but they've won five of their last six games and hope to ride the hot streak into a bowl appearance. The Wildcats (6-5) are also already bowl eligible, but after a hot start have dropped five of seven.
Cincinnati rolls 81-62 in Maui, Louisville now 0-6

David DeJulius hit a 3-pointer from just inside midcourt at the halftime buzzer to give Cincinnati the lead and finished with 26 points for the Bearcats, who beat winless Louisville 81-62 Wednesday to take seventh place at the Maui Invitational. Louisville had taken a 30-28 lead lead on El Ellis’...
