It's Kentucky's offense versus Louisville's offense in this year's Governor's Cup showdown Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Cardinals (7-4) haven't won the Cup since 2017, but they've won five of their last six games and hope to ride the hot streak into a bowl appearance. The Wildcats (6-5) are also already bowl eligible, but after a hot start have dropped five of seven.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO