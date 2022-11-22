ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil’s World Cup win

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar says Neymar sprained his ankle. Lasmar says “there is no test scheduled for now but we will schedule it if needed. He will be under observation. We will know more tomorrow.” Brazil coach Tite says he is “confident that Neymar will continue playing at the World Cup” but Lasmar says it is too early to comment on the extent of the injury.
Neymar suffers ligament injury to right ankle and will miss next game

Five-time World Cup champion Brazil will be without stars Neymar and Danilo for their next match due to injury, the team announced on Friday. Brazilian team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed both players will miss the team’s next match against Switzerland on Monday, but remained hopeful they would play again in the tournament.

