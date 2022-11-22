Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United star Antony will miss Brazil's next World Cup game versus Switzerland.
Manchester United star Antony will miss Brazil's next World Cup game versus Switzerland.
Report: Luis Diaz Injury Return Date Revealed - Positive News For Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool
The journalist who broke the news of Luis Diaz's transfer to Liverpool from FC Porto in January has given a hint as to when Reds fans could see the 25-year-old back in action. Colombian international Diaz has been out of action with a knee injury since the 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on the 9th of ...
KEYT
Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil’s World Cup win
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar says Neymar sprained his ankle. Lasmar says “there is no test scheduled for now but we will schedule it if needed. He will be under observation. We will know more tomorrow.” Brazil coach Tite says he is “confident that Neymar will continue playing at the World Cup” but Lasmar says it is too early to comment on the extent of the injury.
KEYT
Neymar suffers ligament injury to right ankle and will miss next game
Five-time World Cup champion Brazil will be without stars Neymar and Danilo for their next match due to injury, the team announced on Friday. Brazilian team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed both players will miss the team’s next match against Switzerland on Monday, but remained hopeful they would play again in the tournament.
KEYT
‘The greatest sporting upset of all time’: When the US beat the ‘giants’ of England at the 1950 World Cup
On one side of the pitch was a team made up some of the biggest names in world soccer. On the other was a grave digger, a dishwasher and a postman. The result seemed a formality. However, in front of approximately 10,000 fans — and one intrepid US reporter —...
Comments / 0