LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar says Neymar sprained his ankle. Lasmar says “there is no test scheduled for now but we will schedule it if needed. He will be under observation. We will know more tomorrow.” Brazil coach Tite says he is “confident that Neymar will continue playing at the World Cup” but Lasmar says it is too early to comment on the extent of the injury.

1 DAY AGO